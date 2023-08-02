Moms for Liberty speaks out in support of Kirk Cameron’s book reading event: ‘Following God’s direction’

Ahead of the Kirk Cameron-inspired "See You at the Library" book reading event on Saturday, August 5 — during which Americans of all walks of life will gather at public libraries to share books and stories focused on faith, family and patriotism — many groups are speaking out in support of the initiative.

Moms for Liberty is one of the organizations supporting the event, which is endorsed by Cameron and publisher Brave Books and will take place at some 260 libraries across 44 states.

Emily Jones, chair of the Madison County, Alabama chapter of Moms for Liberty, booked space at her local library to host the event. Initially, she expected to have 30 to 50 people attending — but, as she said, God had other plans.

"Shortly after I booked the library, I felt God speaking to me, saying this event would be the revival in our community that I had been praying for him to bring," she told Fox News Digital.

"From that point forward, I've followed God's direction in all things related to the planning of this event."

By mid-July, Jones said she "felt this push" to set up an Eventbrite page to track attendance.

"I’m not really sure why I thought we needed that, but regardless, I followed the nudge from God and set it up," she said.

"Within a few weeks, we had over 300 people registered."

"I've felt God leading me for months, and have heard his voice saying to keep moving forward and keep engaging the community."

"I was blown away, but internally I laughed, because I could hear God saying, ‘I told you so.’"

She added, "I literally stood in my living room with my hands raised to him, thanking him for the blessing of bringing this crowd to the event."

Then came another happy surprise. Later that week, Jones received an email telling her that Kirk Cameron himself would be attending her Alabama book event.

"I was shocked that he chose Huntsville as one of his locations, because no one ever picks Huntsville," Jones said. "Everyone assumes we have this super-conservative, Bible Belt community, so there is no need to push Christian events since it's a major part of our culture."

"Again, I laughed, thinking this was what God had spoken to me in the beginning."

Jones also recently learned that Riley Gaines , the former All-American swimmer who has become an advocate for protecting the integrity of women’s sports, also plans to attend the Madison County event.

"Since making this news public, our social media accounts have been blowing up with excitement and people offering to volunteer to help at the event," Jones said.

This time, instead of laughing, Jones said she cried.

"I cried with an overwhelming sense of relief, joy and gratitude that God answers prayers," she told Fox News Digital.

Jones said she sees this week as the beginning of a "revival" in her community.

"He has brought us to this point to magnify his presence in our lives," she said.

"This is the moment God has been leading me toward for our community, and I'm beyond grateful to be a small part of this movement here in Huntsville."

Moms for Liberty is "dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government," according to its website.

Brave Books, headquartered in Conroe, Texas, publishes "faith-based children's books that teach traditional values."

The company has published two of Cameron’s books, "As You Grow" and "Price Comes Before the Fall."

"On August 5, 2023, we are calling on all families who love God and love America to gather at our local public libraries to pray, sing and read Brave Books and other books of virtue," the company states on its website.