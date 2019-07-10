Summer 2019 is all about the mesh bikini beach chaps

Chaps may be the hot new summer outfit.

A women’s clothing and apparel company debuted their new mesh chaps, and people haven’t been shy with their feelings on social media. Not surprisingly, the reactions have been pretty mixed to the unusual pool item.

PrettyLittleThing showed off the new item on their Instagram page. They captioned the photo, “Can’t nobody tell her nothing.’ Tia Lineker is killing it in the Black Cleavage Wire Bikini and Black Print Mesh Chaps.” They also included hashtags identifying the outfit as being intended for the beach and pool parties.

On their website, the chaps are described, “Have all eyes on you in these statement chaps. Featuring a black mesh material with an elasticated waistband, we are obsessed. Style these with a glitzy bikini and wedges for a look we are crushing on.” While some users on social media may not have been impressed (one comment says “somebody needs to say that outfit is not cute at all), the item is sold out on PrettyLittleThings’ website in all sizes except 10.

While some users left comments calling the chaps “tacky” and leaving laughing face emojis, many others seemed genuinely excited. Maybe summer 2019 will be the summer of chaps?