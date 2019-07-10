Lady Gaga reveals Amazon-exclusive beauty brand

Move over, Rihanna: Lady Gaga is launching her own beauty brand.

The “A Star Is Born” actress spoke to Business of Fashion about the new line — Haus Laboratories — which will exclusively launch on Amazon starting in September. Per the publication, Gaga’s beauty brand is the first major one to launch on the e-commerce giant.

“There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do ... they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” Gaga told Business of Fashion of her decision to partner with Amazon. “The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”

With the initial launch of the brand — which “draws inspiration from Gaga’s early days as an aspiring singer in lower Manhattan” — customers can find lip gloss, lip liner and “all-over color,” according to the publication.

“Color is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” the “Shallow” singer told Business of Fashion.

The brand’s exact launch date has not yet been released, but those interested can pre-order products starting July 15.