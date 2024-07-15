Prayers for former President Donald Trump spike on Hallow app after assassination attempt

A new feature in the Hallow prayer app that allows for personalized devotional campaigns has seen a spike in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's assassination attempt, its co-founder and CEO told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"Just before the July 4th weekend, we launched a new feature in the app called prayer campaigns," CEO Alex Jones said in an email to Fox News Digital on Monday.

"The hope was to give folks a chance to come together in prayer and create specific campaigns for their personal intentions and requests."

So far, Jones said, he's "been blown away" by the response.

"We've seen thousands of campaigns created by people all over the world – for folks who have lost loved ones, young children who are sick, men and women discerning religious life, and so many more," Jones said, noting that the Hallow app has now had more than 20 million downloads since its 2018 debut.

But after Trump's assassination attempt during Saturday's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Hallow had "dozens and dozens of prayer campaigns created by folks from all around the country to pray for his health and safety, his family, the other victims and the country at large," Jones said.

Hallow user Matthew Norton created a "Novena for Healing" titled "Pray for Donald Trump and victims."

The nine-day campaign features actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrayed Jesus Christ in the TV series "The Chosen," leading followers in daily prayer sessions.

Another Hallow user, Glenn Smith, created a "Prayers for Peace" campaign titled "For Former President Donald Trump." Smith's description of the four-day campaign asks others to join him in praying for Trump.

"You do not have to support him politically, but we all should pray for him and that there are no further harmful things done to any political person," Smith wrote.

Another notable campaign is Marcus Luttrell's "Prayers for Our Country."

The three-day campaign was created on Sunday by the retired U.S. Navy SEAL whose experiences fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan during "Operation Red Wings" was the basis for the 2013 film "Lone Survivor."

As of Monday morning, over 41,000 Hallow users joined the campaign.

"May God bless our country, as well as President Trump …"

Although the campaign calls for prayers "for our fallen and their families, for our veterans and for our country," several of those who commented in its notes of support mentioned Trump.

"Please watch over President Trump," Andrea Connors wrote.

"May God bless our country, as well as President Trump and deliver us from the evil that is trying to take hold of our country," Norma McGuire added.

Hallow spokesman Stephen Spiewak said the app is meant to be "apolitical" and "offers a respite from that," but he acknowledged that the assassination attempt has served as a unifying force for Hallow users on either side of the political aisle.

It also helps to have star power. Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg, who starred as Luttrell in "Lone Survivor," is a pitchman for the Hallow app and appeared in a 30-second TV spot that aired in select markets during this year's Super Bowl.

Three days later, Hallow had the most single-day downloads in the Chicago-based company's history, Spiewak said.

It coincided with Ash Wednesday.

Now, Jones said, the Hallow app continues to grow with its latest ideation.

"Tens of thousands have joined these campaigns and we're seeing more created and shared every day," Jones said.

For Jones, it also reaffirms his belief in "the power of prayer."

"We think it has the ability to change the world, to save lives, heal wounds and, even in a world that constantly seeks to divide, to bring us together," Jones added.

"Regardless of your political background, we can all come together to pray."