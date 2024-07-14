Trump shooting: 'God's hand of protection was on him,' says Rev. Franklin Graham, others

FIRST ON FOX: In exclusive comments to Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse and of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening at his Pennsylvania rally, "I join with millions of Americans and people all around the world who are thanking God that former President Donald Trump is safe. It is obvious that God’s hand of protection was on him."

He added, "I believe all of this reminds us of the importance of prayer today and in the days ahead."

After shots rang out and the Secret Service covered Trump on the floor of the stage, the former president, once he was standing again, gave the crowd a fist before he was ushered offstage. He was taken to a medical facility and declared "safe" afterward.

Said Graham as well, "Donald Trump has fought for America with all he has — his time, his energy, his finances — and now, as one of his sons pointed out, he has bled for America. Even with blood running down his face, he left the rally urging the crowd to continue fighting for America."

He went on in his comments to Fox News Digital, "As Christians, we know that the most powerful way we can fight is on our knees in prayer. God is the only hope for our nation and for us as individuals."

Graham said that "we also pray for the family of the attendee who was tragically killed and for those who were seriously injured."

Other faith leaders and pastors from all over the country have shared with Fox News Digital, too, their thoughts and prayers for the former president and for all those caught up in the violence on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

‘Sign of a divided nation’

Jonathan Cahn, a New York Times bestselling author based in New York City, told Fox News Digital via email late on Saturday evening, "The shooting of President Trump was horrific, shocking — and yet not surprising. It is a sign of how divided our nation has become."

Said Cahn, "According to Scripture, such acts of bloodshed are a sign of a nation in danger. We must pray for the victims, their families, for Donald Trump … and for America."

He added, "America has become a house divided. And according to the word of God, a house divided cannot stand." Cahn's forthcoming book is "The Dragon's Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days."

‘Turn to our Creator’

Alex McFarland, founder and president of Alex McFarland Ministries, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital, "It sounds easy enough to say our concerns and prayers are with President Trump, but they truly are."

He added, "It's hard but absolutely necessary for us to read the signs of the times and take action to repent of our sins and turn from our wicked ways."

"Moments like these tell us to turn to our Creator and Redeemer on behalf of our families, our country, and our country's leaders."

‘God have mercy’

Katy Talento, executive director of The Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries, located in Washington, D.C., shared with Fox News Digital, "The vitriolic hate from a godless sector of our society has failed today to take down President Trump."

She added, "Our hearts grieve for the country but soar at his defiance in the face of evil. God have mercy."

‘Rededicate ourselves to turning’ things around

Speaker, commentator and author Craig Huey, based in Nashville, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital, "America needs to pray for President Trump and his family and the innocent victim killed at the Trump rally. We need to rededicate ourselves to turning our culture and politics around."

He said that "across America, churches on Sunday need to be calling America to repentance and thanking God that Trump survived the assassination attempt."

‘Pray for hedge of protection’

Writing on his social media accounts and shared with Fox News Digital, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, pastor and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said on Saturday evening, "Political violence is evil! I pray for President Trump to quickly recover. I pray for a hedge of protection around President Trump and President Biden."

He added, "I pray that all Americans rebuke and repudiate all vestige of rhetorical and physical violence from our political discourse; in the mighty name of Jesus!"