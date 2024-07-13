Faith leaders share urgent prayers for former President Donald Trump after Pennsylvania rally shooting

Faith leaders from across the country have issued reaction to this afternoon's developments after former President Donald Trump was seen bleeding just above his right ear following apparent gunshots during his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was rushed offstage by Secret Service agents after gunfire seemed to break out during his rally on Saturday.

As of publication time, he remains in the hospital following the violence.

TRUMP IN HOSPITAL FOLLOWING GUNSHOTS DURING PA RALLY

Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital early Saturday evening, "The attempted assassination of President Trump is evidence of the reality of evil in the world."

He added, "We thank God for protecting the life of this courageous leader who is a warrior for truth and the friend of Christians everywhere."

Jeffress also said via email, "Let’s listen to the Good Shepherd. God is faithful to guide and provide … Jesus has an indestructible hope that is available to everyone. Don’t harden your heart. Reject the narrative of hopelessness. This is our moment to stand up and make a difference. May God heal our land," he said.

Patti Garibay, founder and executive director of American Heritage Girls in Cincinnati, Ohio, told Fox News Digital, "Today's tragic incident involving President Trump further reflects the godlessness that is rampant in our country. Let us unite in prayer and commit to respectful and civil discourse. Our prayers are with all of those affected by this horrible incident."

Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas told Fox News Digital, "We are so grateful to God for His protection of President Donald Trump. The Secret Service did their job, along with law enforcement and we are appreciative."

He added, "But we know the hand of God was at work in this and his angels supernaturally protected Donald Trump. This is a time for Christians everywhere to pray for former President Trump and for his family as well. This is also a time to pray for our nation because we are living in perilous times."

He also said, "May God be glorified in this tragedy and triumph against all enemies of darkness. At a time like this we are not Democrats or Republicans. We are Americans praying against the evil works of darkness."

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, told Fox News Digital that America "needs Jesus right now" and that "political violence is not the solution."

Said Bradley in comments by email, "America needs to turn to Jesus, pray for our leaders, repent of our sins, and walk humbly with God … We need to follow the Prince of Peace. The cure for our nation is still Jesus who is the way, the truth and the life."

He added, "There are many violent symptoms today of how far we have fallen from God’s design for us. Jesus came to bring joy, peace and the abundant life."

Bradley said the next four months will test America and that this is "our moment to stand up and make a difference."

Reverend Franklin Graham, CEO of both Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared a message on Facebook.

"Join me in praying for former President Donald J. Trump as it appears gunfire erupted at his Pennsylvania rally and he had to be rushed off the stage. Photos show blood on his ear and face, so it is clear that he was injured," the post said.

Alveda King, founder of Speak for Life and chair of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute (AFPI), shared gratitude and calls for unity in a statement.

"I grieve today for the hatred that was displayed tonight as an assassination attempt was made on the life of President Trump. I am forever grateful for the brave men and women of the Secret Service," she said.

"My prayers are with President Trump, his family and all of America tonight! It’s time for our nation to commit itself to prayer, forgiveness, nonviolence and unity," said King in her statement.

"We are crying out to God for his presence, power and protection for our country."

Said Tim Clinton, president of the American Association of Christian Counselors, in Lynchburg, Virginia, "Our thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald J. Trump, his family and all of the people who were injured at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally."

"Now more than ever, our country needs to come together to pray, condemn these acts of violence, and be united around what has made this country great. We are crying out to God for his presence, power and protection for our country."

He added, quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."