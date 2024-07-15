Florida rabbi says Trump's survival an 'open miracle' that will leave an 'indelible mark' on America

A rabbi and head of the American Faith Coalition is speaking out about the "open miracle" related to former President Trump's close call at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday.

"I cannot see the recent attempted assassination of former President Trump as anything but an open miracle that has left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness," Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of Plantation, Florida, told Fox News Digital on Monday morning.

He said this is why, "regardless of our political affiliations, we must stand united in condemning all forms of political violence, as such actions are a threat to the very fabric of our democracy and to the principles upon which this great nation was founded."

After shots rang out at the rally on Saturday and Secret Service agents covered Trump on the floor of the stage, the former president, once he was standing again, gave the crowd a fist before he was ushered offstage.

He was taken to a medical facility and declared "safe" afterward. He is now already in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention.

Taylor added that "in the face of this miracle" on Saturday, "we must also recognize the need to tone down the political rhetoric that has become all too common in our society."

He shared with Fox News Digital his belief that "words have power — and when used irresponsibly, they can stoke actions that threaten our unity and peace."

"The safety of President Trump is a blessing, and we must be thankful that he remained unscathed."

So — "let us strive to engage in civil discourse," said Taylor, "respecting our differences while seeking common ground. The safety of President Trump is a blessing, and we must be thankful that he remained unscathed."

Taylor said that in his view, "the images that have emerged from this harrowing event will undoubtedly become some of the most iconic photographs in American history. They will serve as a powerful reminder of our nation's resilience and the need for introspection."

As Americans, he added, "it is a moment for soul-searching, to remember the core values upon which our country was founded.

"America was established as a bastion of light and hope, a place where everyone is created in the image of God and where Judeo-Christian values are the bedrock of our perspectives."

Taylor added, "These values call upon us to love our neighbors, seek justice and walk humbly, knowing there is an ‘eye that sees’ behind all events in this world."

He also said, "They remind us that each person has inherent dignity and worth."

"In this time of reflection, let us recommit ourselves to these principles, striving to build a society that reflects the divine image in which we were all created."

Taylor also said to Fox News Digital, "May this event serve as a catalyst for healing and unity, guiding us toward a future where peace and mutual respect prevail."