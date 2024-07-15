Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Faith & Values

Florida rabbi says Trump's survival an 'open miracle' that will leave an 'indelible mark' on America

'Safety of President Trump is a blessing ... May this be a catalyst for healing and unity'

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
close
Larry Elder credits Trump survival to divine intervention: 'Immaculate protection' Video

Larry Elder credits Trump survival to divine intervention: 'Immaculate protection'

Former GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder on the message of unity following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and a Democratic bill that would have stripped Secret Service protection from him.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A rabbi and head of the American Faith Coalition is speaking out about the "open miracle" related to former President Trump's close call at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday.

"I cannot see the recent attempted assassination of former President Trump as anything but an open miracle that has left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness," Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of Plantation, Florida, told Fox News Digital on Monday morning. 

He said this is why, "regardless of our political affiliations, we must stand united in condemning all forms of political violence, as such actions are a threat to the very fabric of our democracy and to the principles upon which this great nation was founded."

TRUMP SHOOTING: GOD'S ‘HAND OF PROTECTION’ WAS ON HIM, SAYS REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM, OTHERS

After shots rang out at the rally on Saturday and Secret Service agents covered Trump on the floor of the stage, the former president, once he was standing again, gave the crowd a fist before he was ushered offstage.

He was taken to a medical facility and declared "safe" afterward. He is now already in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention.

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Taylor added that "in the face of this miracle" on Saturday, "we must also recognize the need to tone down the political rhetoric that has become all too common in our society."

FAITH LEADERS SHARE URGENT PRAYERS FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AFTER PENNSYLVANIA RALLY SHOOTING 

He shared with Fox News Digital his belief that "words have power — and when used irresponsibly, they can stoke actions that threaten our unity and peace."

"The safety of President Trump is a blessing, and we must be thankful that he remained unscathed."

So — "let us strive to engage in civil discourse," said Taylor, "respecting our differences while seeking common ground. The safety of President Trump is a blessing, and we must be thankful that he remained unscathed."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump is rushed offstage during a rally after shots rang out on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Taylor said that in his view, "the images that have emerged from this harrowing event will undoubtedly become some of the most iconic photographs in American history. They will serve as a powerful reminder of our nation's resilience and the need for introspection."

As Americans, he added, "it is a moment for soul-searching, to remember the core values upon which our country was founded.

Pinchas Taylor

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor shared thoughts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday: "Let us strive to build a society that reflects the divine image in which we were all created." (Rabbi Pinchas Taylor/Chabad.org)

"America was established as a bastion of light and hope, a place where everyone is created in the image of God and where Judeo-Christian values are the bedrock of our perspectives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor added, "These values call upon us to love our neighbors, seek justice and walk humbly, knowing there is an ‘eye that sees’ behind all events in this world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He also said, "They remind us that each person has inherent dignity and worth."

Trump with bloody ear pumps first at Pennsylvania rally

Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"In this time of reflection, let us recommit ourselves to these principles, striving to build a society that reflects the divine image in which we were all created."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Taylor also said to Fox News Digital, "May this event serve as a catalyst for healing and unity, guiding us toward a future where peace and mutual respect prevail."

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.