Prayer app Hallow breaks records after its Super Bowl ad spot: 'Glory to God'

The Christian prayer app Hallow received the biggest spike in downloads in the app's history right after its Super Bowl ad aired.

"It was a phenomenal night," Hallow CEO Alex Jones told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The ad was "a dream come true," he added. The company is based in Chicago.

"For the first time ever during the Super Bowl, we all got to take 30 seconds to give thanks to God," said Jones.

HALLOW CHRISTIAN PRAYER APP TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

While the ad did not air in all markets — about half of all Super Bowl viewers saw the ad — Hallow still saw a tremendous response.

"The minute the spot ran we saw the biggest spike in Hallow history," Jones told Fox News Digital. "It was the most downloads in a single minute we’d ever seen. We’re already ranking ahead of Netflix on the App Store charts and Lent hasn’t even started yet. Glory to God."

The ad, which ran for 30 seconds, featured actors Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie.

"God, we take this moment just to give you thanks," said Wahlberg, who narrated the ad.

"We thank you for this time to come together, as family, as friends, and as a country."

"Help us, Lord, especially this Lent, to grow closer to you, Amen."

Wahlberg then asked viewers to "join us in prayer this Lent on Hallow" — and to "stay prayed up."

'HALLOW' PRAYER APP ACCOMPLISHED ITS GOAL DURING THE GOP DEBATE, COMPANY SAYS: 'PRAY WITH ME REAL QUICK'

Jones said that he and the rest of the Hallow team have been "blown away by the responses to the spot."

The ad even inspired some people to come back to their faith, he said.

"We’ve heard from many who were inspired to join us and give prayer a try for the first time in a long time this Lent," Jones told Fox News Digital.

The relatively unique timing of the Super Bowl occurring the same week as Ash Wednesday — the first day of the liturgical season of Lent — prompted Hallow to consider its first-ever Super Bowl ad spot.

APP CRASH DURING LENT LEADS HALLOW CEO TO HEAR GOD SAY, ‘GIVE UP AND LET ME HANDLE IT’

Ash Wednesday also marks the launch of Hallow's annual Pray40 "prayer challenge," which continues until Easter.

Wahlberg will be one of the people guiding the daily reflections during the challenge, which "helps Christians around the world draw closer to God during Lent," said Hallow.

The Super Bowl ad was "a huge bet for us," Jones told Fox News Digital.

"When we were producing the spot we decided to really to just focus on making it all about Jesus — just on spending time in prayer with God," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Leading prayer among the Super Bowl's record viewership "was an honor," he said.

"We're thrilled to continue to pray together with everyone this Lent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lent, noted Jones, is "no better time to commit to praying every day."

"As Mark (Wahlberg) would say, stay prayed up!"

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle