Popular candies that launched the decade you were born: Is your favorite on this list?

In honor of National Candy Day on Nov. 4, 2023, take a look at the candies launched in a variety of decades — from York Peppermint Patties to Warheads and beyond.

Some of these classic candies may have come out 80-plus years ago, but they're just as popular today.

Check out the fun list below.

Can you find the candies that debuted the decade you were born?

1940s

The 40s were a big year for the candy industry, with some of the top names in sweets making a debut.

York Peppermint Patties

The classic peppermint patties by York launched in 1940 and ushered in the new year in a chilly way.

"Each pattie had to pass the snap test. If it didn’t break clean down the middle, it wasn’t packaged for sale," according to Hersheyland.

The York Cone Company, founded in Pennsylvania by Henry Kessler in 1920, merged with The Hershey Company in 1988, the chocolate site continued.

Jolly Rancher

The Jolly Rancher Company was founded by Bill and Dorothy Harmsen from Golden, Colorado, after failing to launch a successful ice cream company.

The beloved Jolly Rancher first made its appearance at the end of the decade in 1949, Hersheyland reported.

The popular sucking candy joined the Hershey Company family in 1996.

1950s

Pez

The Pez company may date back to Austria in the 1920s, but the first patented dispenser in the U.S. emerged in 1952, Pez stated on its company's website.

Through the decades, the candy dispenser started to evolve and get more inventive with the characters and faces appearing at the top of the toy.

Peanut Butter M&Ms

While the original M&Ms launched in 1941, the chocolate company enlarged the M&M family by adding peanut butter to the mix.

In 1954, Peanut Butter M&Ms made their debut — and instead of the classic black "m" on the candy, the company changed the color to white, the M&Ms company shared on its website.

1960s

SweeTarts

SweeTarts date back to 1963, when they were created by the St. Louis confectionary company Sunmark Corporation.

The founder of the candy giant, Menlo Smith, also manufactured iconic candies such as Pixy Stix, Sprees and Nerds, according to St. Louis Public Radio.

Starburst

Starburst made its first appearance in the U.S. in 1967, but it was first released in the U.K. under the name Opal Fruits in 1960, according to Delish.com.

The original fruit flavors changed when the candy was renamed to Starburst in 1998.

Starburst flavors now include strawberry, lemon, orange and lime, according to Back Then History, a blog about the stories behind everyday objects.

1970s

Laffy Taffy

Laffy Taffy has been popular among candy lovers since it was first introduced in 1971.

Pop Rocks

The iconic popping candy launched in the '70s, and in the first 18 months of its debut, Pop Rocks sold over 500 million packages, according to Pop Rocks website.

Its debut made it "the hottest selling candy … in history," the candy's site continued.

1980s

Skittles

Skittles are yet another confectionary that were brought over to the U.S. from the U.K.

The brightly colored fruit-flavored candies have been manufactured in the U.S. since 1982, after originating in 1974, according to an article published by Penn State.

Sour Patch Kids

The sour-turned-sweet candy was first introduced to candy lovers in 1985.

The candy rose in popularity thanks to movie lovers who needed a sweet treat to enjoy at the theater.

"One of the driving forces behind Sour Patch Kids growth was its success in cinemas, and it became a staple for moviegoers in the U.S.," Mondelēz International, Inc., the brand that owns the candy, shared on its website.

1990s

Warheads

If you want a sour candy, then warheads are for you.

Sour lovers have been fans of the pucker-inducing confection since it first launched in 1985, Impact Confections noted on its website.

Baby Bottle Pop

The recognizable candy is celebrating 25 years of confectionary success since launching in 1998, the Baby Bottle Pop stated online.

With its unique shape and fun flavors, Baby Bottle Pop has gone through several variations over the years, from "Message In A Bottle" to "Rattlerz."

2000s

Harry Potter Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans

While Jelly Belly has been around since 1869, the well-known bean shaped candy saw the opportunity to launch a confectionary inspired by one of the most recognizable franchises.

"Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, inspired by the ‘Harry Potter’ series, are brought to life by the company's candy makers in wild flavors like Black Pepper, Dirt, and Earwax," according to Jelly Belly's website.

Kisses Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolates

The beloved Kisses brand first debuted in 1907, but its most recent expansion came 17 years ago.

It was in 2006 that the addition of the special dark mildly sweet chocolates launched, the Hershey's archives reported.