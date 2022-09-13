Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies

Got a hankering for something sweet?

This recipe, which calls for chocolate, caramel and cookies, is said to be simple and delicious.

"These Million Dollar Bars are buttery and decadent — and ridiculously easy to make. This recipe is filled with shortcuts that make putting them together a cinch," said Cara Lanz of MidwesternHomeLife.com.

Million Dollar Bars, Midwestern HomeLife

Makes 16 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups crushed shortbread cookies

7 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 cup caramel bits

2 teaspoons milk or almond milk

1 cup milk chocolate chips

2 teaspoons shortening

Sea salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Stir the shortbread crumbs and sugar together in an 8 x 8 square baking pan. Add the melted butter and stir to combine.

3. Pat the mixture firmly into the pan. Use a spatula, your hand, or the bottom of a glass to press it into the pan.

4. Bake the crust for 20 minutes to a light golden brown. Cool the crust in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes or until it is firm.

5. Melt the caramel bits and milk in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until it is smooth and creamy.

6. Immediately spread the caramel mixture evenly over the crust.

7. Cool the caramel layer in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes or in the freezer for 10 minutes, or until it is firm.

8. Melt the chocolate chips and shortening in the microwave for 30 seconds, then stir. Continue to melt in 10-second intervals until it is smooth and creamy. Immediately spread the chocolate evenly over the caramel layer.

9. If desired, sprinkle the top with flaky sea salt after the chocolate has dried for a couple of minutes.

10. Place the pan in the refrigerator to cool completely.

11. To cut Million Dollar Bars neatly, remove the pan of bars from the refrigerator and let it sit out for about 5 minutes. This will allow the chocolate to soften just a bit, so it doesn’t crack when cut.

12. Use a sharp knife to cut them into squares or rectangles.

This original recipe is owned by midwesternhomelife.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.