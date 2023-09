Donuts are one of the world's most popular breakfast treats — or at any time of day, for that matter — with a rich and interesting history.

How well do you know these facts about the sweet food item?

Try your hand at this delicious lifestyle quiz and see how well you do!

A ‘doughnut’ and a ‘donut’ are NOT the same food item — true or false? True

False A donut is simply defined as fried dough — true or false? True

False The history of the donut is typically traced to which set of immigrants? Irish

Dutch

Greek

Italian The earliest donuts did not have holes in the center — true or false? True

False Female volunteers served donuts to World War I soldiers — what were the volunteers called? Doughnut Lassies

Doughnut Ladies

Doughnut Madames

Doughnut Ma'ams The first Krispy Kreme location opened in 1937 in which U.S. city? New York, New York

Spokane, Washington

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Waco, Texas What was the original name of Dunkin’ Donuts upon its creation in 1948? Morning Fuel

Dunk the Donut

Coffee & Go

Open Kettle Dunkin’ Donuts sells donut hole treats called MUNCHKINS — approximately how many do they sell each year? 750,000

1.5 million

5 million

The Guinness World Record for the tallest tower of donuts was built in 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa — how many donuts were in the tower? 1,123

1,577

2,097

3,198 When is National Donut Day celebrated each year? First Monday of March

First Friday of June

First Friday of August

First Monday of October Donuts were originally called "oily cakes" — true or false? True

False A kolache donut is often made with bread wrapping which kind of meat? Chicken

Beef

Sausage

A typical donut and a cake donut differ based on the type of sugar used — true or false? True

False An apple fritter is considered a donut due to the yeast dough — true or false? True

False During the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, donuts were given the title of "Hit Food of the Century of Progress" — true or false? True

False



