PEZ Candy debunks TikTok video while revealing 'proper way' to load PEZ dispenser

PEZ Candy USA has spoken out about a viral TikTok video that’s led some PEZ lovers to believe there’s a way to load its tablets into the plastic dispenser while removing the wrapper all at once.

The 94-year-old candy company shared a "myth-busting" video across multiple social media platforms on Thursday, July 29, to set the record straight.

"Myth Busters: you can’t load a wrapped #PEZ candy roll from the bottom," PEZ Candy USA wrote. "Check out the proper way. Bonus if you get all 12 tablets in the first try."

The PEZ-approved way to load its candy tablets is apparently to open the wrapper while holding the candies flush between your thumb and index finger, and then place it into the dispenser when the slide is all the way up, according to the candy brand.

When the candies are securely placed inside the slider, it can be pushed down and dispensed as normal.

PEZ's response video comes one day after a TikTok user went viral for showing two different dispensers seemingly removing tablet wrappers when loaded in from a hollow base.

The video has since garnered more than 20.7 million views and 88,300 comments from people who are either amazed, or skeptical of its legitimacy.

There is no caption added to declare whether the video is meant to be a life hack or joke.

The TikTok user who created the original PEZ dispenser video declined to comment on whether he modified his dispenser.

TikTok users who are in disbelief have demanded the creator of the video explain his method with an unedited clip. Others decried the video as fake from the get-go.

TikTok's editing feature does allow users to combine multiple, single videos and edit clips in and out of any uploaded footage.

Several commenters who believe the video to be true voiced they would struggle to load PEZ dispensers and would resort to putting their candy tablets in one by one.

"[I’ve] been doing this wrong my whole life," one user wrote.

The Austrian candy company has gone on to share its myth buster on Instagram and TikTok to let consumers know the correct way to load all 12 tablets if you’re on a time crunch.