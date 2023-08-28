Cookie quiz! How well do you know these facts about the sweet treat?

Are you a chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal raisin, sugar or snickerdoodle person?

No matter which cookies you love, this food is among the most popular sweet treats offered around the world.

In light of that, how well do you know some facts about the popular dessert?

Test your knowledge of all things cookie-related in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which cookie company is known for creating the original cookie cake?</h3> <ul> <li>Mrs. Fields</li> <li>Insomnia Cookies</li> <li>Great American Cookies</li> <li>Williams-Sonoma</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>At first, Crumbl Cookies only served chocolate chip cookies via takeout or delivery — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which cookie brand started with the owner bringing fresh-baked cookies as an apology for standing up a date?</h3> <ul> <li>Tiff's Treats</li> <li>Magnolia Bakery</li> <li>David's Cookies</li> <li>Goldbelly</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which bakery is most commonly known for its chocolate chip walnut cookie?</h3> <ul> <li>Maman</li> <li>Levain Bakery</li> <li>Carlo's Bakery</li> <li>Bouchon Bakery</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When was the original chocolate chip cookie created?</h3> <ul> <li>1901</li> <li>1920</li> <li>1938</li> <li>1954</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The original chocolate chip cookie was created using which brand of chocolate?</h3> <ul> <li>Ghirardelli</li> <li>Hershey</li> <li>Dove</li> <li>Nestle</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where is the sugar cookie thought to have originated?</h3> <ul> <li>Croatia</li> <li>Italy</li> <li>Prague</li> <li>Pennsylvania</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The largest documented collection of cookie cutters, according to Guinness World Records, is housed in Vermont by Rena Macie Racine — as of 2021, how many does she own?</h3> <ul> <li>222</li> <li>871</li> <li>1,207</li> <li>1,794</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the name of the song sung by the "Sesame Street" Cookie Monster character?</h3> <ul> <li>"C is for Cookie"</li> <li>"I Want My Cookie Now"</li> <li>"Cookie Dance"</li> <li>"Chocolate Chip is My Favorite"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly how many boxes of Girl Scout cookies are sold each year, according to Girl Scouts of the USA?</h3> <ul> <li>100 million</li> <li>200 million</li> <li>400 million</li> <li>700 million</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the most popular Girl Scouts cookie, according to Girl Scouts of the USA?</h3> <ul> <li>Samoas</li> <li>Tagalongs</li> <li>Thin Mints</li> <li>Trefoils</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Why do people around the globe leave cookies for Santa or St. Nicholas each Christmas Eve?</h3> <ul> <li>To honor the saint</li> <li>To give Santa more energy</li> <li>To make sure Santa doesn't lose weight</li> <li>To get rid of leftover Christmas cookies</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The creation of gingerbread men cookies are credited to which royal queen?</h3> <ul> <li>Queen Mary</li> <li>Queen Victoria</li> <li>Queen Anne</li> <li>Queen Elizabeth I </li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Macaroons are typically made of which ingredients?</h3> <ul> <li>Egg whites, almond flour, sugar, food coloring </li> <li>Eggs, almonds, powdered sugar, food coloring</li> <li>Egg whites, all-purpose flour, sugar, food coloring</li> <li>Eggs, almond flour, cane sugar, food coloring</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What percentage of Oreo eaters pull the cookie apart before eating, according to Mondelez International?</h3> <ul> <li>20%</li> <li>50%</li> <li>75%</li> <li>90%</li> </ul></section>





Mobile app users: Click here to access the quiz!

Have you tried our desserts quiz? Try it here!

What about this ice cream quiz? Check it out now!