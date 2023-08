Cookie quiz! How well do you know these facts about the sweet treat?

Are you a chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal raisin, sugar or snickerdoodle person?

No matter which cookies you love, this food is among the most popular sweet treats offered around the world.

In light of that, how well do you know some facts about the popular dessert?

Test your knowledge of all things cookie-related in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Which cookie company is known for creating the original cookie cake? Mrs. Fields

Insomnia Cookies

Great American Cookies

Williams-Sonoma At first, Crumbl Cookies only served chocolate chip cookies via takeout or delivery — true or false? True

False Which cookie brand started with the owner bringing fresh-baked cookies as an apology for standing up a date? Tiff's Treats

Magnolia Bakery

David's Cookies

Goldbelly Which bakery is most commonly known for its chocolate chip walnut cookie? Maman

Levain Bakery

Carlo's Bakery

Bouchon Bakery When was the original chocolate chip cookie created? 1901

1920

1938

1954 The original chocolate chip cookie was created using which brand of chocolate? Ghirardelli

Hershey

Dove

Nestle Where is the sugar cookie thought to have originated? Croatia

Italy

Prague

Pennsylvania The largest documented collection of cookie cutters, according to Guinness World Records, is housed in Vermont by Rena Macie Racine — as of 2021, how many does she own? 222

871

1,207

1,794 What is the name of the song sung by the "Sesame Street" Cookie Monster character? "C is for Cookie"

"I Want My Cookie Now"

"Cookie Dance"

"Chocolate Chip is My Favorite" Roughly how many boxes of Girl Scout cookies are sold each year, according to Girl Scouts of the USA? 100 million

200 million

400 million

700 million What is the most popular Girl Scouts cookie, according to Girl Scouts of the USA? Samoas

Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Trefoils Why do people around the globe leave cookies for Santa or St. Nicholas each Christmas Eve? To honor the saint

To give Santa more energy

To make sure Santa doesn't lose weight

To get rid of leftover Christmas cookies The creation of gingerbread men cookies are credited to which royal queen? Queen Mary

Queen Victoria

Queen Anne

Queen Elizabeth I Macaroons are typically made of which ingredients? Egg whites, almond flour, sugar, food coloring

Eggs, almonds, powdered sugar, food coloring

Egg whites, all-purpose flour, sugar, food coloring

Eggs, almond flour, cane sugar, food coloring What percentage of Oreo eaters pull the cookie apart before eating, according to Mondelez International? 20%

50%

75%

90%





Mobile app users: Click here to access the quiz!

Have you tried our desserts quiz? Try it here!

What about this ice cream quiz? Check it out now!