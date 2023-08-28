Cookie quiz! How well do you know these facts about the sweet treat?

Are you a chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal raisin, sugar or snickerdoodle person?
No matter which cookies you love, this food is among the most popular sweet treats offered around the world.
In light of that, how well do you know some facts about the popular dessert?
Test your knowledge of all things cookie-related in this fun lifestyle quiz!
Mobile app users: Click here to access the quiz!
Have you tried our desserts quiz? Try it here!
What about this ice cream quiz? Check it out now!
To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.