Photo hunt: How fast can you find the panda hidden in the snowmen?

A panda is hidden in a group of snowmen. How quickly can you find the bear?

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is challenging the world with a festive, holiday brain teaser.

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, is sharing his puzzle featuring a panda bear that's hiding in a snowy flock of snowmen.

PHOTO HUNT: HOW FAST CAN YOU FIND 5 CARROT NOSES BELONGING TO THE SNOWMEN?

Dudás has shared and re-shared this holiday-themed puzzle on Facebook with his followers – some who found it to be "easy" and others calling it "tough."

snowmen Christmas holiday puzzle

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, is sharing a brain teaser featuring a panda bear that's hidden in a sea of snowmen. How fast can you track the panda down? (Gergely Dudás)

"12.6 seconds," one Facebook user commented of the time it took him to track down the hidden panda.

"easy. found the panda," another person wrote.

'IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE' QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THIS ICONIC FILM?

"Finally found him," a user wrote."…Love your book."

Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, "Where’s the Panda?" 

He has also developed a graphic novel series, "Fox & Rabbit."

Gergely Dudas

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Dresden, Germany, shared his Christmas seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás designs similar puzzles to honor current events and celebrations.

These include Thanksgiving, Halloween and ringing in the New Year.

To see the solution to Dudás' puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.