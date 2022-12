New Year's Quiz! How well do you know these facts about ringing in the new year? Test yourself in this fun and timely lifestyle quiz!

Approximately how much does the Times Square ball weigh?

What year was the first New Year’s Eve party in Times Square?

Who wrote the poem "Auld Lang Syne"?

What was the most popular New Year’s resolution in 2020?

The celebration of which Greek god inspired the tradition of baby New Year?

When was January 1 established as the start of a new year?

Who was the first broadcast host of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square?

Approximately how many glasses of Champagne are consumed on New Year’s Eve?

Which country rings in the New Year first?

How many light bulbs covered the first Times Square ball?

What kind of crystal is the modern-day Times Square ball made of?

Which two years in history did the Times Square ball not drop?

In Spain, what snack is eaten one minute before midnight on New Year’s Eve?

The tradition of eating black-eyed peas for good luck on New Year’s began after which war?



The tradition of kissing at midnight was believed to be spread by which immigrant community?

