Photo hunt: How fast can you find 5 carrot noses belonging to the snowmen?

Can you solve this wintry-themed brain teaser?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, has shared a visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features five hidden carrots hidden among a crowd of surrounding squirrels.

The carrots blend in with the orange-colored squirrels, surrounding five snowmen that are each missing one thing — their carrot noses.

CHRISTMAS BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND RUDOLPH AMONG THE REINDEER?

How quickly can you find them?

Dudás posted this seek-and-find last winter on his social media pages, where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND THE OWL WITHOUT HIS SWEATER-MATCHING BUDDY?

"This was hard! It took me some time to find it!" one social media user commented.

There were users who appeared to have found this to be a challenging teaser, with some people admitting to giving up after only finding a few.

"I’ve only found two carrots so far, but I love the snowman with the squirrel on his head and they are both looking with their arms.," one user commented. "And I love the squirrel offering the snowman an acorn."

"Only got 4, one [snowman] will not be able to breathe!" another user joked.

CAN YOU FIND THE 3 BIRDS HIDDEN IN THIS FRUIT-FILLED PUZZLE?

Dudás is a comic author and artist and has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids," perfect for the holiday season.

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on his social media accounts.

Need help identifying five hidden carrots?

Check out the answer on the artist's website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/01/five-carrots-solution.html