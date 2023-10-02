Brain teaser: Can you find the owl without his sweater matching buddy?

A graphic artist is testing people's attention to detail with a digital brain teaser that is quite the "hoot."

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared a seasonal visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that depicts owls in matching fall sweaters — except for one lonesome bird.

The fall cartoon is filled with sweater adorned owls who have a matching twin.

However, one owl is without his matching twin — can you find him?

Each owl has a fun, two-toned sweater with a variety of creative designs from polka dots to hearts to jack-o'-lanterns and more.

The trick of the puzzle is to identify the one owl that does not have a sweater matching twin.

Dudás posted his autumn-inspired digital puzzle to social media on Sept. 25.

On Facebook, the artist's feather-filled puzzle has generated over 563 reactions, 38 comments and 97 shares at the time of the publication. This puzzle has received 947 likes on Instagram.

"Ok I figured out what you're supposed to be looking for," one Facebook user commented. "They all have a buddy matching sweater or even a set of 3."

"GOT IT [in] 7 seconds…," another commenter emphasized with clapping hand emojis.

"It was tricky but I found it haha," a Facebook user wrote.

One Instagram follower wrote, "Whooo is it?" followed by an owl emoji.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids" and "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and a variety of other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 168,000 followers on Facebook, over 49,100 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on X and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

Need help identifying the lonesome owl?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/09/sweater-solution.html

