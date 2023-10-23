Can you find the 3 birds hidden in this fruit-filled puzzle?

Can you solve this seek-and-find brain teaser?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared an autumn-inspired visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features three birds hidden among a display of fruit.

This autumn-colored cartoon is full of festive fall fruits, from pears to pumpkins.

In the midst of the vegetation, you can find the three birds.

The birds blend in with the array of fruit. Helpful hint: All three birds are the same color.

Dudás posted this seek-and-find on his social media pages where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

"I found them pretty quickly, but this is still one of my favorite ones ever! Love all the colors for autumn," one social media user commented.

"Found them," wrote another user. "And it is so worth to watch the solution because it is a look behind the scenes, too."

Most of the Facebook users were able to identify all three birds.

"My fastest find," another user wrote after locating every bird.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 168,000 followers on Facebook, over 49,200 followers on Instagram, 8,340 followers on X and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

Need help identifying the birds?

Check out the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/10/three-birds-solution.html