Can you find the 3 birds hidden in this fruit-filled puzzle?

How quickly can you can solve this autumn-themed brain teaser?

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published | Updated
Can you solve this seek-and-find brain teaser?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared an autumn-inspired visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features three birds hidden among a display of fruit.

This autumn-colored cartoon is full of festive fall fruits, from pears to pumpkins.

In the midst of the vegetation, you can find the three birds.

Gergely Dudás autumn brain teaser

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist, designed a seek-and-find puzzle featuring birds hidden among an array of fun, fall fruit. Can you find all three birds? (Gergely Dudás)

The birds blend in with the array of fruit. Helpful hint: All three birds are the same color.

Dudás posted this seek-and-find on his social media pages where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

"I found them pretty quickly, but this is still one of my favorite ones ever! Love all the colors for autumn," one social media user commented.

"Found them," wrote another user. "And it is so worth to watch the solution because it is a look behind the scenes, too."

Most of the Facebook users were able to identify all three birds.

"My fastest find," another user wrote after locating every bird.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Gergely Dudás headshot

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist, has shared a number of seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. His brain teasers are often holiday focused, and social media users will chime in to report how quickly they found the animal, food or object hidden in the puzzle. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 168,000 followers on Facebook, over 49,200 followers on Instagram, 8,340 followers on X and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

Need help identifying the birds?

Check out the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/10/three-birds-solution.html

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

