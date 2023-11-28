'It's a Wonderful Life' quiz! How well do you know this iconic film?

Watching cherished holiday movies is one of the best parts of the Christmas season for millions of Americans.
A perennial favorite?
Nothing less than "It's a Wonderful Life," a Christmas movie originally released in 1946.
But just how well do you really know this iconic film?
Test your knowledge about its actors and its origins in this fun and festive lifestyle quiz!
Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!
Have you tried our Thanksgiving quiz? Give it a try here.
How about our Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular quiz? Try it here!
To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.