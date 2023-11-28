'It's a Wonderful Life' quiz! How well do you know this iconic film?

Watching cherished holiday movies is one of the best parts of the Christmas season for millions of Americans.

A perennial favorite?

Nothing less than "It's a Wonderful Life," a Christmas movie originally released in 1946.

But just how well do you really know this iconic film?

Test your knowledge about its actors and its origins in this fun and festive lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"It's a Wonderful Life" started out as a 21-page Christmas card —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which actor was supposed to have the lead role of George Bailey until it went to Jimmy Stewart?</h3> <ul> <li>Henry Fonda</li> <li>Cary Grant</li> <li>Clark Gable</li> <li>John Wayne</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When Donna Reed played Mary Bailey in the film, it was her first starring role —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The film is set in which fictitious town?</h3> <ul> <li>Bedford Falls</li> <li>Bedford Hills</li> <li>Bedford Slopes</li> <li>Bedford by the Sea</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The character of Mr. Potter ranks at No. 6 on the American Film Institute's list of 50 greatest villains — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The "It's a Wonderful Life" museum is located in which city —&nbsp;said to be a real-life inspiration for the movie's set town?</h3> <ul> <li>Sioux City, Iowa</li> <li>Silver Spring, Maryland</li> <li>Seneca Falls, New York</li> <li>Spring, Texas</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Directed by Frank Capra and released in Dec. 1946, the film was nominated for how many Oscars (winning none of them)?</h3> <ul> <li>3</li> <li>4</li> <li>5</li> <li>6</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In real life, the actor who plays Mr. Potter is the great-uncle of which well-known actress?</h3> <ul> <li>Meg Ryan</li> <li>Julia Roberts</li> <li>Drew Barrymore</li> <li>Jennifer Lawrence</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What happens each time the bell rings in the movie?</h3> <ul> <li>Santa drops off a present</li> <li>A reindeer lands on a roof</li> <li>An angel gets its wings</li> <li>A child falls asleep</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When George was a child, what was the name of his boss at the drug store?</h3> <ul> <li>Mr. Gower</li> <li>Mr. Charles</li> <li>Mr. Governor</li> <li>Mr. Willy</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In his romantic speech to Mary, what does George say he will give to her?</h3> <ul> <li>The world</li> <li>The Moon</li> <li>A ring</li> <li>A flower bouquet</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"It's a Wonderful Life" was Jimmy Stewart's first film after serving in World War II —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How long did it take to build the "town" set?</h3> <ul> <li>3 weeks</li> <li>2 months</li> <li>6 months</li> <li>A year</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Belulah Bondi, who played Mrs. Bailey, had played Jimmy Stewart's mother in law in how many movies prior to "It's a Wonderful Life"?</h3> <ul> <li>3 films</li> <li>4 films</li> <li>6 films</li> <li>8 films</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The movie did not do well at the box office, resulting in the director being hundreds of thousands in debt —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



