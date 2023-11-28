Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

'It's a Wonderful Life' quiz! How well do you know this iconic film?

How well do you know the facts about this favorite Christmas movie? Test yourself

By Brittany Kasko , Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published

Watching cherished holiday movies is one of the best parts of the Christmas season for millions of Americans. 

A perennial favorite? 

Nothing less than "It's a Wonderful Life," a Christmas movie originally released in 1946. 

But just how well do you really know this iconic film? 

Test your knowledge about its actors and its origins in this fun and festive lifestyle quiz


Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!

