Pajama sales skyrocketed last month as online shoppers bought fewer actual pants

You’re reading this in your pajamas, aren’t you?

A new report about our online buying habits has revealed a significant spike in digital sales of pajamas, with transactions in April increasing 143 percent over March.

The findings are in line with a similar phenomenon observed by Walmart’s sales executives in March, who found that customers weren’t buying pants at pre-pandemic rates.

SOCIAL MEDIA'S 'TINY FACE CHALLENGE' IS HILARIOUS, BUT ALSO CREEPY

The latest findings, which were outlined in a report shared by Adobe Digital Insights, utilized data from 80 of the top 100 online retailers that use Adobe software to track transactions. The company has said over 1 trillion of these transactions have been processed with its software, across 100 million unique products.

The data pertaining to March and April was then compiled into Adobe’s first-ever Digital Economy Index, which measured buying habits across digital platforms in order to analyze and predict consumer trends.

Speaking of which, how are those new pajama pants treating you? Comfy? A bit too snug?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the Digital Economy Index, or DEI, pajama sales increased 143 percent while sales of other apparel items — namely pants, jackets and bras — slumped. The DEI also observed other spikes in shorts and t-shirt sales (up 67 percent and 47 percent, respectively), though none were nearly as drastic as the demand for pajamas.

Overall, however, online apparel sales increased 34 percent, largely due to lower pricing, Adobe’s report indicated.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As more and more Internet users begin shopping from home, Adobe observed similar spikes in buying trends across other sectors, including groceries, electronics, fitness equipment, books, and even wine and booze.

Shantanu Narayen, the president and CEO of Adobe, said the DEI was developed in partnership with “leading economists and government operations” in order to provide information on inflation and digital buying trends.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“As you might expect, in the past few weeks, overall, commerce sales are up 25 percent in the U.S., and 33 percent in the U.K.,” said Narayen, citing the global trend toward social-distancing, as well as “digital deflation” on items such as electronics and apparel, as driving shopping habits.