Walmart sees increased sales for tops, but not bottoms, amid coronavirus pandemic

Walmart has seemingly confirmed what everyone at least suspects to be true: A lot of us aren't wearing pants while videoconferencing from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dan Bartlett, the executive vice president for corporate affairs at Walmart, recently told Yahoo Finance that while the retailer has seen “increased sales” for tops, the demand for new pants or skirts isn’t so strong.

A representative for Walmart confirmed the phenomenon, telling Fox News on Monday that tops are indeed “selling better than bottoms.”

Bartlett theorized that one of the reasons for the was the shift toward people working from home as more and more states issue “stay at home” directives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms. So people who are, uh, concerned obviously from the waist up,” he told Yahoo Finance last week.

Bartlett’s assessment appears to be accurate, at least according to the hundreds of folks on Twitter who seem less concerned about wearing actual pants now that they’re working from home.

Bartlett added that since the beginning of the outbreak in the United States, Walmart had also seen a spike in sales of disinfectants and hand sanitizers, then food and consumables, and finally “things to do” products, like DVDs and craft supplies.

“These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle,” he told Yahoo Finance.

"Like I said, we’ve kind of reached a new normal when it come to the type of sales volume we’re looking at. But it is a massive volume right now. And that will probably ebb and flow based on the news. So if other states go to more restrictive ‘stay at home’ policies, that’s where we’ll see a surge in sales.”