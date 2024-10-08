One-of-a-kind ancient bathhouse found buried in the hills of Sicily

A unique ancient bathhouse dating back to antiquity was recently found hidden in the hills of Sicily.

The thermal complex, which is one of the largest ever found on the southern Italian island, was discovered by archaeologists from the University of Palermo, according to the Sicilian government.

In an Oct. 2 press release, Sicilian officials said that the structure was found at Halaesa, an archaeological site in northern Sicily.

The complex measures over 8,600 square feet and features "two rooms with mosaic floors [and] a courtyard with arched wings," according to the translated statement. Pictures show the remains of the bathhouse's structure and a mosaic floor overlooking an idyllic Mediterranean landscape.

Not only did archaeologists discover the remains of a bathhouse at the excavation site, but new roads and a "vast complex" were also uncovered.

"The excavations have also brought to light a vast monumental complex, hitherto unknown, composed of a network of roads, and a new stretch of fortifications," the translated press release read.

"[It is] useful for the reconstruction of a new urban layout of the Hellenistic and Roman city," Sicilian officials added.

Halaesa was part of Magna Graecia, a region of southern Italy that was inhabited by Greeks. The city was one of the first in Sicily to join the Roman Empire amid the First Punic War in 263 B.C.

It is unclear if the bathhouse is Roman or Greek in nature, as the area had been settled by both Greeks and Romans. According to the translated press release, the thermal complex "is unique in Sicily for the rich decorative apparatus and for its size."

"Equal to about 800 square meters, [it is] among the most extensive of the island," the statement said.

Bathhouses were a significant part of daily life in Ancient Rome and Greece, where they were used by both military personnel and civilians.

Not only did bathhouses provide a chance for citizens to socialize with each other, but many of them also included exercise facilities and heated rooms for relaxation.

The bathhouse is one of many ancient discoveries made over the past year. In June, officials announced that an ancient laundry room was found near the Vatican.