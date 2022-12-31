These New Year's Eve cocktails have a patriotic twist to ring in 2023

Wildhorse Saloon's restaurant operations manager showcased two "All-American cocktails" that will be available during Fox's All-American New Year celebration this year in Nashville, Tennessee — and can be made at home by anyone.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday, Dec. 31, Stephen D'Amico showed off two specialty cocktails for co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth.

The cocktails featured liquors that honor America's veterans.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL'S JAM-PACKED NEW YEAR CELEBRATION TO TAKE VIEWERS ACROSS AMERICA WITH COAST-TO-COAST COVERAGE

The All-American cocktail is "reminiscent of a rocket pop," said D'Amico, and features Sprite, grenadine, Heroes Vodka and blue Curaçao.

"First we're going to start with the grenadine," said D'Amico as he poured the syrup into a pint glass filled with ice.

Next, D'Amico added Heroes Vodka and Sprite, taking care to layer the spirit on top of the grenadine for a gradient effect.

Heroes Vodka is made in Frankfort, Kentucky — and was founded by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Travis McVey, its website notes.

"Heroes donates a lot of its proceeds — it's a veteran-owned vodka company, and they donate a lot of their proceeds to veterans," said D'Amico.

FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE, CHARITY SPONSORS ‘BUCKET LIST’ TRIP TO NYC FOR VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

To finish the drink, D'Amico added a floater of blue Curaçao.

"And you're red, white and blue. All American," said D'Amico.

The cocktail is "so pretty," Campos-Duffy noted.

D'Amico then showed his twist on the Old Fashioned with a drink he called "I've Got Your Six."

"Got your 6" is a military term originating from World War I, meaning, "I got your back," the website for the Bob Woodruff Foundation's "Got Your 6 Network" notes.

"We've got Soldier Valley Bourbon," said D'Amico, pouring it into a cocktail glass with ice.

Soldier Valley is affiliated with country singer Lee Greenwood, "so we know it's patriotic," said Campos-Duffy.

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: ‘BIBLE MEMORY MAN’ SHARES TIPS FOR MEMORIZING THE BIBLE IN 2023

On its website, Soldier Valley Spirits says that the company "originated from a desire to celebrate and honor U.S. veterans, both those in our own families [and] all veterans who have served our great nation."

Just as Heroes Vodka does, Soldier Valley Spirits makes donations to support veterans and first responders, explained D'Amico.

The "I've Got Your Six" cocktail was finished off with simple syrup, "a drip of bitters" and garnishes of maraschino cherries and an orange peel.

D'Amico predicted he would be serving "thousands" of the two special drinks during the evening's events.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Campos-Duffy, Cain and Hegseth will be live at Wildhorse Saloon on Saturday, Dec. 31, for Fox's All-American New Year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event will feature many familiar Fox News faces, as well as showcase a performance from multi-platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.