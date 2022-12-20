New Year’s resolution: 'Bible Memory Man' shares tips for memorizing the Bible in 2023

With the New Year of 2023 on the horizon, many Americans are already considering their New Year's resolutions.

Some people want to practice healthier habits in the New Year or call their loved ones more frequently. Others may want to ground themselves in faith.

Tom Meyer, also referred to as the Bible Memory Man, is known for his wicked memory and the skill needed to recite the Bible without the printed words in front of him.

The northern Kentucky man spent 20 years learning 20 books of the Bible.

He told Fox News Digital in an interview that learning God’s word by heart is a totally doable New Year’s resolution for those who are motivated to do it.

"He’s the most famous person in the entire world, and He wants us to put his word, his mind, his heart, in our heart — and we can do it," he said.

In October 2022, Meyer organized a one-time event in Dallas, Texas.

During the event, seven individuals spoke the New Testament aloud on stage — solely from memory.

Meyer said although it's challenging to do, memorizing books of the Bible is possible to do.

"You can do it. I can do it."

The Bible Memory Man shared tips for how to best execute the potential New Year’s resolution of memorizing scripture without becoming overwhelmed by the task.

Read the word aloud

His first tip is to read the scriptures aloud.

"We live in a world where nobody reads aloud," he said.

Meyer said reading the scripture aloud is one of the most efficient ways to begin memorizing it.

He said this will train the mind to say words in a specific order while subsequently testing the brain.

Listen to the words

Meyer’s second tip for memorizing the Bible is to listen to the words.

"Originally, the Bible was meant more for the ears than the eyes," he said about the most popular book in the world.

Meyer used Mozart’s famous music to explain this analogy: On paper, it is simply music notes on a page — but when played, it is much more.

"Just listen to a chapter again over and over … You’ll get it," he said.

Write out the scripture

The third tip Meyer suggested is writing out the particular scripture or verse you want to memorize.

"When I write it, my mind, my eye, my hand, my mouth, my ear all work together in unison," he said.

Meyer said the act of writing the words, in unison with speaking and hearing, is what will ultimately help people successfully memorize scripture.

Repetition is considered meditation, according to Joshua 1:8 — and through meditation, one can acquire "spiritual prosperity."

Meyer said by memorizing just one verse a week, a person could memorize an entire book of the Bible in just one year.

Doing so, he said, "has so many benefits."

He added, "It makes us better citizens because we keep God’s law."