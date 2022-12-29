Fox News Channel's jam-packed New Year celebration to take viewers across America with coast to coast coverage

The new year is almost here and Fox News Channel is joining forces with Tunnel to Towers to bring special coast to coast live coverage with some of your favorite personalities to ring in 2023.

Join "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-anchors Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain and Pete Hegseth live in Nashville, Tennessee, for FOX's All-American New Year event, where they will host a number of familiar Fox News faces, showcase a performance from multi-platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert and hear from other FOX talent who are attending New Year's Day celebrations across the U.S.

FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE, CHARITY SPONSORS ‘BUCKET LIST’ TRIP TO NYC FOR VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

The evening will be chockfull of fun and festivities, including a special stand-up comedy skit from "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla.

"Outnumbered" host Emily Compagno will chime in from Times Square's illustrious New Year's Eve celebration, where millions will anticipate the 2023 ball drop.

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: ‘BIBLE MEMORY MAN’ SHARES TIPS FOR MEMORIZING THE BIBLE IN 2023

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins will be stationed in Key West, FOX Business’ Madison Alworth will join from Colorado, correspondent Christina Coleman will bring the celebration from New Orleans, and FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will join from Ocean City, New Jersey.

You can tune in as Cain, Duffy and Hegseth bring the fun from The Music City's Wildhorse Saloon on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

POLL INDICATES MENTAL HEALTH TOPS NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS

Special All-American New Year coverage will continue until 1:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 1.

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins will preface the entire event with an hour-long special called "Countdown to All-American New Year" beginning at 9 p.m. ET.