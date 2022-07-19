Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

National Daiquiri Day 2022: Toast with these 3 easy recipes

Celebrate by crafting a kicked-up cocktail for yourself, or for a crowd

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
Ring in National Piña Colada Day with this delicious cocktail blend Video

Ring in National Piña Colada Day with this delicious cocktail blend

Cocktail and spirits expert Naomi Leslie shares her special recipe for the perfect piña colada to help ring in National Piña Colada Day.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

July 19th is National Daiquiri Day and while no one needs a reason to enjoy the delicious rum-based cocktail that's synonymous with balmy beach days, the holiday is a reason just the same. 

The origins of the daiquiri date back to 1896, according to Eater. The drink was invented by Jennings Cox, who, according to the website, was living and working in Cuba after the Spanish-American War. It's believed the cocktail was invented after running out of gin at a party. As the saying goes, "necessity is the mother of invention." 

So break out your blender, unpack your punch bowl and ice your glasses. Here are three kicked-up daiquiri recipes to toast today and all summer long

The BACARDÍ Cuatro Daiquiri is an easy-to-craft cocktail in celebration of National Daiquiri Day 2022.

The BACARDÍ Cuatro Daiquiri is an easy-to-craft cocktail in celebration of National Daiquiri Day 2022. (BACARDÍ )

BACARDÍ Cuatro Daiquiri 

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro

1 oz lime juice

1/3 oz extra fine sugar

NATIONAL MOJITO DAY 2022: 3 EASY, REFRESHING RECIPES

Instructions:

Add sugar and lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar dissolves. Pour in the BACARDÍ Cuatro rum and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice. Shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled. Strain into a chilled coupette and serve.  

 

  (Caliche Rum)

Spicy Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz of mango syrup

1-2 dashes of hellfire bitters

NATIONAL PINA COLADA DAY 2022: 3 RECIPES TO CELEBRATE

Instructions:

Prep Coupe glass with Tajin salt on rim. Add all ingredients into shaker tin, add ice, shake and strain into glass.

The Hemingway Daiquiri Punch recipe serves five to seven people.

The Hemingway Daiquiri Punch recipe serves five to seven people. (Santa Teresa 1796)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Hemingway Daiquiri Punch (for a crowd)

Ingredients:

15 oz Caliche Rum

5 oz maraschino liqueur

8 oz fresh grapefruit juice

6 oz lime juice

Instructions:

Build with ice in punch bowl and stir. Serves 5-7 people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.