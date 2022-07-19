National Daiquiri Day 2022: Toast with these 3 easy recipes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

July 19th is National Daiquiri Day and while no one needs a reason to enjoy the delicious rum-based cocktail that's synonymous with balmy beach days, the holiday is a reason just the same.

The origins of the daiquiri date back to 1896, according to Eater. The drink was invented by Jennings Cox, who, according to the website, was living and working in Cuba after the Spanish-American War. It's believed the cocktail was invented after running out of gin at a party. As the saying goes, "necessity is the mother of invention."

So break out your blender, unpack your punch bowl and ice your glasses. Here are three kicked-up daiquiri recipes to toast today and all summer long.

BACARDÍ Cuatro Daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro

1 oz lime juice

1/3 oz extra fine sugar

Instructions:

Add sugar and lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar dissolves. Pour in the BACARDÍ Cuatro rum and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice. Shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled. Strain into a chilled coupette and serve.

Spicy Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz of mango syrup

1-2 dashes of hellfire bitters

Instructions:

Prep Coupe glass with Tajin salt on rim. Add all ingredients into shaker tin, add ice, shake and strain into glass.

Hemingway Daiquiri Punch (for a crowd)

Ingredients:

15 oz Caliche Rum

5 oz maraschino liqueur

8 oz fresh grapefruit juice

6 oz lime juice

Instructions:

Build with ice in punch bowl and stir. Serves 5-7 people.