'Pa-Rum-Pum-Pum Punch' packs a delicious one: Try the recipe

It's like spiked egg nog, without the egg.

That's how BOCADO Bar & Diner – the Southern American bar and diner located in Charlotte, NC's South End neighborhood – describes its Pa-Rum-Pum-Pum Punch.

The cocktail is BOCADO's take on a holiday-themed Milk Punch, which is usually made with bourbon, and originated in New Orleans, Louisiana. Milk Punch is normally garnished with nutmeg, but BOCADO's version uses pumpkin pie spice instead. BOCADO's Bar Manager William Talbott's rendition is a soothing and creamy pick-me-up with subtle holiday spice, the restaurant told FOX News.

Important note: Make the cinnamon syrup one day ahead for the best results.

Pa-Rum-Pum-Pum-Pum Punch Recipe

Ingredients:

1 dash vanilla extract

0.5 oz cinnamon syrup**

1.0 oz whole milk

2.0 oz rum (note: BOCADO uses Bacardi Superior)

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Dust with pumpkin pie spice (available at most spice stores) and a mint sprig, if you’re feeling extra fancy.

Cinnamon Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

10 grams cinnamon sticks (approx 5-6 sticks)

900 grams white sugar

1 liter water

Method:

Roughly break cinnamon sticks into pieces, and toast them in a pan until they aromatize. Transfer them to a pot and add the water and sugar. Bring to a boil while stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat and let simmer for 10-15 minutes. Rest 12 hours, and fine-strain before use.

Note: Syrup expires in 14 days and yields 1.5 quarts.

This original recipe is owned by BOCADO Bar & Diner and was shared with Fox News.