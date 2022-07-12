National Michelada Day 2022: Toast with a refreshing twist on the classic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While some people think a michelada is just a bloody mary made with beer instead of vodka, fans of the famous Mexican favorite that's risen in popularity in the U.S. know there's a little more to perfecting this sublime hot-day drink.

National Michelada Day is July 12 and while you could certainly pour your favorite Mexican beer over ice and add a healthy dose of fresh-squeezed lime – the roots of what we know today as a michelada – there are a few easy ways to kick up your drink.

First, simply add Clamato (you can find it in most grocery stores). This is how you're most likely to receive your drink when ordering a michelada in a restaurant.

The Ojo Rojo from Miami restaurant Bakan does just that for an easy summer drink.

Ojo Rojo

How it's made:

Pint glass with salted rim filled with ice

1 oz lime juice

1 oz Clamato juice

Serve with your favorite Mexican beer.

For a twist, try crafting the Mango Chipotle Chelada from Houston restaurant Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, made with fresh mango puree.

It's made with Fresh Mango puree, whole roasted chipotle pepper sauce (salt, chipotle, vinegar, black pepper), tomato juice, Jugó Maggi (seasoning sauce), lime juice and agave nectar.

Mango Chipotle Chelada

How it's made:

1 oz mango puree (more to taste if you like it a little sweeter)

2 oz michelada mix (tomato juice, chipotle, salt, white pepper, dried guajillo and pasilla chiles, Worcestershire sauce, Jugó Maggi, chipotle-flavored hot sauce)

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz agave nectar

Pour all ingredients into a chilled beer stein with about 3 ounces of ice and two slices of lime wheel. Then, top with your favorite light beer of choice. The top two choices to enjoy at Picos in Houston are Modelo Especial or Karbach Lovestreet.

Pro-tip: Rim your glass with chamoy and Tajin seasoning, or a mix of dried chipotle peppers and salt.