National Mojito Day 2022: 3 easy, refreshing recipes

A few facts about mojitos: Ernest Hemingway was reportedly a big fan.

He came from Cuba and the national holiday is celebrated on July 11.

Mojito lovers don't need a holiday to toast with their favorite cocktail of course, but if you're looking for a new twist on your old favorite, we have three easy, refreshing ways to spice up your mojito.

Watermelon Mojito from Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

This mojito from Sickies - opening its ninth location in Omaha this summer - uses red bull for a unique twist.

Like all mojitos, it uses fresh mint to stay true to its roots.

1 ¼ oz. watermelon vodka

1 oz. Fresh lime juice

1 oz. Simple syrup

2 oz. Watermelon Red Bull

5 fresh mint leaves

Fill 14-ounce glass with ice, smack mint leaves to release the essential oils, add in all ingredients, stir and enjoy!

Passionfruit Mojito from Black Tap Craft Burger and Beer

From another restaurant famous for its burgers and craft beers comes the Passionfruit Mojito.

This uses passion fruit puree for a sweet flavor.

2 oz White Rum

.5oz passion fruit Puree

.75oz Lime Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

6 Mint Leaves

3 oz Soda

In a mixing glass, tear mint leaves in have and place in a shaker.

Add all ingredients except for soda. Add ice. Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds.

Add soda to the shaker. Pour all ingredients including ice into a glass. Top with mint sprig.

Pineapple-Yuzo Mojito from Tommy Bahama

Yuzu, a bumpy yellow citrus fruit native to Asia, is milder than lemon, with a floral tinge and a bit of sweetness.

The whole fruit can be hard to find in the United States, but the juice is widely available boxed, bottled, or in the form of frozen concentrate.

Makes 1 drink:

5 fresh mint leaves

3 1-inch pineapple cubes

½ oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. white rum or citrus rum

3/4 oz. yuzu Syrup

2½ oz. soda water

1 lime wedge and 1 sugarcane stick for garnish

For the yuzu Syrup:

In a small pitcher, stir ¼ cup hot water, ¼ cup sugar, and 1 Tbsp yuzu juice together until the sugar is dissolved. Makes enough for six drinks.

In a Collins glass, muddle the mint and pineapple cubes with the lime juice.

Add the rum, yuzu syrup, and ice, then stir to combine. Top up with the soda water and briefly stir again. Garnish with the lime wedge and sugarcane stick.

Note: Sugarcane sticks are pieces of sugarcane that have been peeled and sliced into thin strips. They’re found in the Caribbean and anywhere else sugarcane grows, and they can also be ordered online. If preferred, skip the sugarcane stick and garnish your mojito with a bouquet of mint.