National Pina Colada Day: Here are 3 recipes to celebrate

What better way to say hello to summer than making a toast with the classic tropical drink — the pina colada.

Sunday, July 10, is National Pina Colada Day — so if you like pina coladas (and getting caught in the rain), it's your day.

The pina colada is said to have been created at the Caribe Hilton in Puerto Rico.

In 1954. hotel bartender Ramón "Monchito" Marrero spent three months experimenting with the ingredients of rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, according to the resort website.

The icy beverage he concocted was served by Marrero for 35 years and became the official drink of Puerto Rico in 1978.

Here's the recipe for the classic pina colada from its birthplace — plus two more twists on the famous cocktail.

Pina Colada from Caribe Hilton

Ingredients

2 oz. rum (signature recipe uses Don Q)

1 oz. coconut cream (signature recipe uses Coco Lopez brand)

1 oz. heavy cream

6 oz. pineapple juice

½ cup crushed ice

Directions

Mix rum, cream of coconut, heavy cream and pineapple juice in a blender.

Add ice and mix for 15 seconds.

Serve in a 12-oz. glass and garnish with fresh pineapple and a cherry.

Chocolada from Chocobar Cortés, Bronx, N.Y.

Chocobar Cortés is the restaurant brand of Chocolate Cortés, a 92-year-old family-owned Puerto Rican and Dominican chocolate manufacturing company known for its rich hot chocolate.

Almost every drink, dish and dessert at Chocobar Cortés uses chocolate as an ingredient.

Ingredients

1 oz. coconut cream

1 oz. aged rum

6 oz. chocolate milk

Directions

Put all ingredients in a blender with ice and blend.

Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with whipped cream and coconut flakes.

Soursop Colada from The Hideaway at Hull Bay, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

This new beachfront estate in St. Thomas, USVI, has private accommodations for up to 36 guests.

The soursop comes from the resort's garden.

Ingredients

4 oz. lite rum

4 oz. coconut cream

6 oz. soursop juice

2 handfuls of ice

1 oz. lime juice

Lime garnish

Directions

First, seed the soursop (putting the cut-up fruit in a bowl is recommended when taking the seeds out; save all the juice during this process). Do not include the skin of the fruit.

Blend the cut-up fruit, then send it through a fine strainer — and you have your soursop juice.

Combine all ingredients in a blender with ice and blend until smooth.

Serve with a lime wedge as garnish.