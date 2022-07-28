Mega Millions lottery jackpot: How to stay safe if you win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOTTERY FEVER - Ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, here are seven tips for keeping yourself – and your funds – safe and secure if you win the lottery. Continue reading…

'ONE OF MY HIGHLIGHTS' - Three bow fishermen in Texas caught a 271-pound alligator gar while on a guided tour earlier this month. Continue reading…

HIDDEN 'TREASURE' - A group cleaning up a Texas beach found a 27-year-old message in a bottle. Here’s what the message said. Continue reading…

BREAKING ADDICTION - If you’re struggling with an addiction to e-cigarettes or vapes, here are 6 steps you can take to quit for good, according to experts. Continue reading…

'IT’S EVERYBODY'S' - Romay Davis, a 102-year-old WWII veteran from Alabama, is set to receive a Congressional Gold Medal for her years of service in the 688th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Continue reading…

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE - Three meteor showers are already active this summer. Here’s what you need to know about the Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids and Perseids. Continue reading…



THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On July 28, 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment – which encoded citizenship and due process for former slaves – was certified as part of the Constitution. Continue reading…

QUIZ: SHARK WEEK! - Test your knowledge of the ocean predators with this interactive quiz. Take the quiz…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Teressa Bellissimo made the first plate of Buffalo wings in 1964. Her invention went on to disrupt the chicken industry and change American culinary culture. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - Enjoy your next burger in a healthier way with this cheeseburger salad recipe. Try the recipe…

