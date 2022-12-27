Expand / Collapse search
Published

Man who memorized the Bible reveals how you can do it, too

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tom Meyer, also known as the Bible Memory Man, shared three tips for memorizing the Bible as part of a New Year's resolution. 

'BIBLE MEMORY MAN' - Tom Meyer of Kentucky spent 20 years memorizing 20 books in the Bible – and now he's revealing how others can do it, too. Continue reading...

WATCH: CLAW DISASTER - After getting stuck in a claw machine, a 4-year-old girl may have learned a valuable lesson. See the video...

'MIND IF I MOVE IN CLOSER?' - Here's a deep dive into the classic holiday song, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" — and the controversial interpretations of its lyrics. Continue reading…

Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalbán (left) sing the first iteration of "Baby, It’s Cold Outside" in the film "Neptune’s Daughter" while Betty Garrett and Red Skelton (right) sing the second iteration.

Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalbán (left) sing the first iteration of "Baby, It’s Cold Outside" in the film "Neptune’s Daughter" while Betty Garrett and Red Skelton (right) sing the second iteration. (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

UNEXPECTED LIFESAVER - An iPhone feature has helped rescue people after they get in car crashes. Here's how … Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 27, 1932, one of largest, most recognizable theaters helped remake a seedy area of Manhattan during the Great Depression. Continue reading...

New York, New York: This striking photo of the interior of the Radio City Music Hall in Rockefeller Center was taken of the world's largest theater. Presenting an unusual photographic problem, it was made during an actual stage presentation under normal house lighting conditions while an audience of 6,200 persons was watching the finale of one of the great spectacles that have become associated with the name of the place.

New York, New York: This striking photo of the interior of the Radio City Music Hall in Rockefeller Center was taken of the world's largest theater. Presenting an unusual photographic problem, it was made during an actual stage presentation under normal house lighting conditions while an audience of 6,200 persons was watching the finale of one of the great spectacles that have become associated with the name of the place. (Getty Images)

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - In Utah, a sweet terrier and black Labrador mix named Cookie is searching for her forever family. Continue reading...

TEBOW'S AFTER-CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE - Tim Tebow poses a key question during this holiday season — one that's relevant all year, "even if it feels scary." Continue reading...

With a New Year about to start, Tim Tebow has published a "one-year devotional, to encourage people for 365 days." The book is filled with the Word of God as well as practical, everyday advice. He and his publisher shared an exclusive excerpt with Fox News Digital. 

BRAIN TEASER - Can you solve this math puzzle featuring coffee cups? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Got holiday leftovers? A chef and culinary stylist shared unique ways to transform them during a fun "Fox & Friends" segment. Continue reading...

Fun and unique ways to transform your holiday leftovers Video

