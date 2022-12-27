Man who memorized the Bible reveals how you can do it, too

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'BIBLE MEMORY MAN' - Tom Meyer of Kentucky spent 20 years memorizing 20 books in the Bible – and now he's revealing how others can do it, too. Continue reading...

WATCH: CLAW DISASTER - After getting stuck in a claw machine, a 4-year-old girl may have learned a valuable lesson. See the video...

'MIND IF I MOVE IN CLOSER?' - Here's a deep dive into the classic holiday song, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" — and the controversial interpretations of its lyrics. Continue reading…

UNEXPECTED LIFESAVER - An iPhone feature has helped rescue people after they get in car crashes. Here's how … Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 27, 1932, one of largest, most recognizable theaters helped remake a seedy area of Manhattan during the Great Depression. Continue reading...

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - In Utah, a sweet terrier and black Labrador mix named Cookie is searching for her forever family. Continue reading...

TEBOW'S AFTER-CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE - Tim Tebow poses a key question during this holiday season — one that's relevant all year, "even if it feels scary." Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER - Can you solve this math puzzle featuring coffee cups? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Got holiday leftovers? A chef and culinary stylist shared unique ways to transform them during a fun "Fox & Friends" segment. Continue reading...

