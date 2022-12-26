Here are the secrets of creating delicious Christmas-meal leftovers

You prepared (or contributed to) a delicious meal for family and friends on Christmas — so what do you do with all the leftover food?

Manhattan-based chef and culinary stylist Ashton Keefe served up some easy answers.

She appeared on "Fox & Friends" this week to share interesting ways to repurpose some of those holiday leftovers — and make great meals out of the carefully chosen, cooked and prepared food.

POTATOES AREN'T ALWAYS BAD FOR YOU — IT'S ALL IN THE PREPARATION, NEW STUDY INDICATES

She noted, "Everybody's got a big roast … and we're going to make sandwiches, which everybody loves. So it's a great lunch or low-key dinner."

With some mayonnaise and horse radish, "so we're going to do a spicy mayo — really good."

She sliced the roast beef, smeared some of the spread on a beautiful roll — "this is not fancy, it's so easy, but it looks great."

She then added beef, plus caramelized onion and arugula.

THIS DELICIOUS (AND EASY!) BRUSSELS SPROUTS RECIPE COULD ROCK YOUR WORLD

Other options to add to the sandwich, as desired: mushrooms.

She paired the sandwich with a bottle of Josh Cellars cabernet sauvignon as a lovely holiday-season wine selection.

She said she chooses this particular wine because the company "gives back during the holidays. It's a great wine to support and it goes well with the roast beef sandwich."

Next up: ‘pancakes’ with a surprise for New Year's Eve

Keefe then demonstrated a homemade pancake recipe — simple, easy, delicious.

"But you're going to freeze them," she said.

You'll then "pull them out right for New Year's Eve, so you'll have this fancy appetizer."

They'll then be topped with smoked salmon, chives, caviar — or other desirable additions.

Ashton Keefe is th author of two cookbooks, "Lemon & Salt: A Modern Girl's Guide to Culinary Revelry" and "Convivial."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Or click here to access it.