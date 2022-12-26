Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puzzle
Published

Coffee cup brain teaser: Can you solve this math puzzle?

Can you solve this math puzzle featuring coffee cups?

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
close
Seen and Unseen: Patriotic pop quiz Video

Seen and Unseen: Patriotic pop quiz

Fox News' Raymond Arroyo hit the streets of New York to find out how Americans are celebrating July 4 and what the holiday means to them on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

A graphic artist who designs math equations and seek-and-finds is offering a puzzle ahead of the 2023 New Year.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, has shared a math problem with Fox News Digital, which features coffee cups and a school-learned order of operations rule that may be required to solve it.

If you can recall the mnemonic PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition and Subtraction), the expression will be used at a point in the equation.

CHRISTMAS BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND RUDOLPH AMONG THE REINDEER?

Separately, Dudás has recently shared fun seek-and-find puzzles with Fox News Digital, including "Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?" and "Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?"

Have fun in attempting this coffee cup brain-teaser which involves a bit of math. Can you solve the equation?

Have fun in attempting this coffee cup brain-teaser which involves a bit of math. Can you solve the equation? (Gergely Dudás)

He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events.

THANKSGIVING BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND A PUMPKIN AMONG THE TURKEYS?

These include Queen Elizabeth II's passing, snow days and annual celebrations such as ringing in the New Year.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, has shared a math puzzle with Fox News Digital.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, has shared a math puzzle with Fox News Digital. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon "Where’s the Panda?" 

CHRISTMAS QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY?

More recently, he developed a graphic novel series "Fox & Rabbit."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To see the solution of Dudás' math equation, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com/2022/05/can-you-solve-this.html.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.