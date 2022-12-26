Coffee cup brain teaser: Can you solve this math puzzle?

A graphic artist who designs math equations and seek-and-finds is offering a puzzle ahead of the 2023 New Year.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, has shared a math problem with Fox News Digital, which features coffee cups and a school-learned order of operations rule that may be required to solve it.

If you can recall the mnemonic PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition and Subtraction), the expression will be used at a point in the equation.

Separately, Dudás has recently shared fun seek-and-find puzzles with Fox News Digital, including "Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?" and "Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?"

He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events.

These include Queen Elizabeth II's passing, snow days and annual celebrations such as ringing in the New Year.

Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon "Where’s the Panda?"

More recently, he developed a graphic novel series "Fox & Rabbit."

To see the solution of Dudás' math equation, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com/2022/05/can-you-solve-this.html.