Tim Tebow reveals his after-Christmas challenge to all, 'even if it feels scary'

Tim Tebow is known by most Americans for his outstanding abilities on the gridiron and in other athletic and sports-related venues.

He is a two-time national football champion , as well as a Heisman Trophy winner and a first-round NFL draft pick.

He's a former professional baseball player and college football analyst with ESPN and the SEC Network.

Significantly, Tebow also runs the Tim Tebow Foundation in Jacksonville, Florida. He has been devoting many years to faith-based, charitable and philanthropic endeavors.

Now, he's just published a one-year devotional for adults, plus a second book for children. The new book is called "Mission Possible One-Year Devotional: 365 Days of Inspiration for Pursuing Your God-Given Purpose."

And with a New Year just up ahead, he shared thoughts about it recently in comments to Fox News and via his publisher's press materials — as well as a challenge.

"My hope for you is that you begin to live your life with a deeper sense of purpose, meaning and significance than ever before and make your life count," said Tebow.

"Today, you can begin to live your life on a trajectory that sets you up to accomplish feats of eternal purpose."

He also recently told "Fox & Friends" during an interview, "Life can be hard and discouraging."

"Gifts are given with love and are meant to be enjoyed." — Tim Tebow

That's why, he said, he wrote a new "one-year devotional, to encourage people for 365 days."

The books contain the Word of God — plus practical, everyday advice for people of all walks of life, all stations and all ages.

Tebow and his publisher shared an exclusive excerpt from the book with Fox News Digital for this post-Christmas time of year — and as we gaze ahead toward a New Year soon to begin.

Here it is.

‘Are You Using Your Gifts?’ by Tim Tebow

"As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the multifaceted grace of God" (1 Peter 4:10 NASB).

How many times have you woken up on Christmas morning, opened some gifts from loved ones, talked about how much you loved the gifts — and then just left them there in their boxes to collect dust?

Hopefully not often.

Gifts are given with love and are meant to be enjoyed, even if you didn’t ask for them.

Now, how often have you tapped into the gifts God has given you, only to put them aside where they would never be used?

God has given each of us special gifts.

You may be a talented speaker or a good host.

You may have a knack for teaching or be a natural cheerleader to those around you.

Whatever the case, even if you’re not sure your gifts are worth much, God has given the many members of one body unique gifts to use for the purpose of serving one another.

Are you using your gifts, or are you hiding them?

A mission-possible life involves boldness and risk taking.

Even if it feels scary, make it a point to showcase the gifts God has given you for the purpose of furthering His kingdom.

What are your gifts?

Are you using them?

Or are they sitting in a box collecting dust?

Excerpted from "Mission Possible One-Year Devotional" by Tim Tebow. Copyright © 2022 by Tim Tebow. Published by WaterBrook, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

