Utah pup is looking for a home where she can play and burn off some energy this holiday season

A sweet terrier and black Labrador mix is looking for a home for the holidays.

Cookie, two years old, is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah.

The Enoch City Animal Shelter in Utah originally rescued Cookie in February 2022.

Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital that Cookie is a "smart girl" with plenty of puppy energy.

"Her favorite hobbies include running, playing fetch and going on walks and hikes," said the organization.

The group mentioned she is in need of a family that can help her burn off some energy with fun activities and playtime.

She already knows some important commands such as "sit," "down" and "shake."

"She is very treat-motived," noted the group.

Cookie is said to be great with larger dogs and older children — but the Best Friends Society in Utah said she "does not do well with smaller animals."

The holiday season can be full of ups and downs, including loneliness and increased depression — which is why Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging animal lovers to adopt or foster a pet in need during this time of year.

In a press release, Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle shared the positive impact dogs and cats can have on people's mental health.

"These loving creatures can help reduce stress and feelings of loneliness and isolation not only during the holiday season, but all year 'round," said Castle.

"Dogs didn't get the title ‘man’s best friend' for nothing," added Castle.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization that fights to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters, the group's website indicates.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting Cookie can reach out to the shelter at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and mention Cookie by name.

