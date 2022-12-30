Kirk Cameron draws over 2,500 people at Indianapolis Public Library for children's book reading

Actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron, who was originally denied or ignored by over 50 public libraries in America for a story-time book reading connected to his new children's book, appeared at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indiana on Thursday — and was met with the biggest crowd the library had seen in 137 years, according to the library's comments.

Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, booked space for him to read and discuss his new book, "As You Grow," at the Indianapolis Public Library after they were originally rebuffed.

But Cameron and Brave Books persisted — and ultimately Cameron was able to address the thousands of people who showed up to hear him and his messages.

The publisher shared video and pictures of the event both on social media and with Fox News Digital.

Numerous postings show the overflowing crowds that greeted Cameron.

During the event, Cameron encouraged parents and families to keep reading books to their children — books such as his as well as so many other books available at libraries all over America.

Cameron heads to Scarsdale, New York, on Friday afternoon for another book reading event.

That library also originally told him it was not interested in hosting him for a program at its facility.

But Cameron and Brave Books ultimately were able to book a room there.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Scarsdale Public Library for new comments related to the booking but did not hear back.

Cameron told Fox News Digital previously, "One of the things I love about our country is its commitment to the sharing of knowledge and the free expression of ideas. "

He added, "That is why I'm excited to bring Brave Books Story Hour to public libraries across the country."

He also said, "Unfortunately, though many of these libraries gladly hosted the ‘Drag Queen Story Hour,’ several have refused to let me read about biblical wisdom from my new children’s book, ‘As You Grow.'"

On Thursday, he told the assembled crowd, "Find great books … read them to your kids."

Cameron is a married father of six children.

He and his wife, Chelsea, who live in California, adopted four of their children.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.