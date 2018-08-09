Kindergartner's frustration with first day of school goes viral

Summer isn't over just yet, but one youngster’s furious reaction to her first day of school has since gone viral online.

Earlier this week, Twitter user @PonyGinuwinemp3, who Yahoo Lifestyle identifies as Rebecca Maldonado, shared a hilarious 16-second video clip to the platform that has since gone viral.

“How my daughter feels about starting kindergarten,” she captioned the footage, which has since been viewed nearly 3,700 times.

JAPANESE BABY WITH MAJOR HAIR GOES VIRAL

In the clip, Maldonado’s little one waits on line with her classmates to be picked up from her first day of school, evidently by her mother. Giving her new teacher a reluctant high five as she exits the line, the little girl makes outraged eye contact with the camera as she stomps away and rips her paper crown off her head.

As Maldonado greets her with a sweet “Hi!,” the kindergartener chucks her paper crown at her and the camera goes blank. As noted by Fox 5 DC, she was clearly fed up with the whole "school thing,” and simply done for the day.

Though summer must sadly come to an end and give way to fall, hopefully the youngster will have a great school year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS