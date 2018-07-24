Japanese baby with major hair goes viral

One Japanese baby girl may be just 7 months old, but she’s already got #HairGoals down pat.

In recent days, baby Chanco’s “hair diary” on Instagram has been making waves across the Internet, with well over 10,000 likes pouring in on many of “her” recent posts.

NORTH CAROLINA TODDLER’S BELLY FLOP GOES VIRAL

According to Popsugar, the youngster was born in Japan in December 2017 and “came out of the womb with a full head of hair.” The outlet further states that her mom is the mastermind behind the fun images, which have gained little Chanco a following of over 101,000 users since the account was created in early May.

In the 46 images shared so far to Instagram, baby Chanco lounges, smiles and relaxes — all while rocking a voluminous jet-black bouffant which her fans seemingly can’t get enough of.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Amazing!” one commenter applauded a recent photo.

“So...precious little angel!!!” another agreed.

“Now that's some hair!!!” one said.