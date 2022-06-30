July 4th trivia: Who were the signers of the Declaration of Independence?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans from coast to coast celebrate the July 4th holiday this weekend, here are some straightforward answers to some key questions about America's history!

The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia.

The words of the Declaration of Independence were engrossed on parchment — and on August 2, 1776, delegates began signing it, according to the National Archives.

A total of 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Some of the signers of the Declaration of Independence — such as John Adams and Thomas Jefferson — went on to dedicate their lives to public service.

Adams, of course, served as our second president — while Jefferson was our third.

Several of the signers, however, are remembered only by history — such as Button Gwinnett of Georgia, and New Hampshire’s Josiah Bartlett, whose name was used, with a slightly different spelling, as Martin Sheen’s presidential character in "West Wing."

Now, without further ado, here is the list of the 56 individuals who signed our Declaration of Independence in 1776 — their names forever associated with this bold act that would affect generations of Americans to come.

The signers of the Declaration of Independence are listed here alphabetically — and styled according to the National Archives list.

How many of these names connected to July 4th do you know?

1. Adams, John

2. Adams, Samuel

3. Bartlett, Joisah

4. Braxton, Carter

5. Carroll, Charles of Carrollton

6. Chase, Samuel

7. Clark, Abraham

8. Clymer, George

9. Ellery, William

10. Floyd, William

11. Franklin, Benjamin

12. Gerry, Elbridge

13. Gwinnett, Button

14. Hall, Lyman

15. Hancock, John

16. Harrison, Benjamin

17. Hart, John

18. Hewes, Joseph

19. Heyward Jr., Thomas

20. Hooper, William

21. Hopkins, Stephen

22. Hopkinson, Francis

23. Huntington, Samuel

24. Jefferson, Thomas

25. Lee, Francis Lightfoot

26. Lee, Richard Henry

27. Lewis, Francis

28. Livingston, Philip

29. Lynch Jr., Thomas

30. McKean, Thomas

31. Middleton, Arthur

32. Morris, Lewis

33. Morris, Robert

34. Morton, John

35. Nelson Jr., Thomas

36. Paca, William

37. Paine, Robert Treat

38. Penn, John

39. Read, George

40. Rodney, Caesar

41. Ross, George

42. Rush, Benjamin Dr.

43. Rutledge, Edward

44. Sherman, Roger

45. Smith, James

46. Stockton, Richard

47. Stone, Thomas

48. Taylor, George

49. Thornton, Matthew

50. Walton, George

51. Whipple, William

52. Williams, William

53. Wilson, James

54. Witherspoon, John

55. Wolcott, Oliver

56. Wythe, George