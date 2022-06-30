Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

July 4th trivia: Who were the signers of the Declaration of Independence?

This July 4th, see how many of these 56 names you recognize!

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rare Declaration of Independence print on display Video

Rare Declaration of Independence print on display

One of the first printed versions of the Declaration of Independence is going on display. The print was made on the night of July 4, 1776.

As Americans from coast to coast celebrate the July 4th holiday this weekend, here are some straightforward answers to some key questions about America's history!

The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia.

The words of the Declaration of Independence were engrossed on parchment — and on August 2, 1776, delegates began signing it, according to the National Archives.

A total of 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Some of the signers of the Declaration of Independence — such as John Adams and Thomas Jefferson — went on to dedicate their lives to public service. 

Shown in this image is Holly Metcalf Kinyon's 1776 broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Metcalf Kinyon, a descendent of Declaration signer John Witherspoon, lent her document to the museum to be displayed from June 18, 2019, to the end of that year. 

Shown in this image is Holly Metcalf Kinyon's 1776 broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Metcalf Kinyon, a descendent of Declaration signer John Witherspoon, lent her document to the museum to be displayed from June 18, 2019, to the end of that year.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Adams, of course, served as our second president — while Jefferson was our third.

Several of the signers, however, are remembered only by history — such as Button Gwinnett of Georgia, and New Hampshire’s Josiah Bartlett, whose name was used, with a slightly different spelling, as Martin Sheen’s presidential character in "West Wing."

Now, without further ado, here is the list of the 56 individuals who signed our Declaration of Independence in 1776 — their names forever associated with this bold act that would affect generations of Americans to come. 

Independence Day fireworks appear above the White House North Portico lit in red, white and blue lights on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020, during the Salute to America 2020, Fourth of July celebration. 

Independence Day fireworks appear above the White House North Portico lit in red, white and blue lights on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020, during the Salute to America 2020, Fourth of July celebration.  (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The signers of the Declaration of Independence are listed here alphabetically — and styled according to the National Archives list.

How many of these names connected to July 4th do you know?

1. Adams, John

2. Adams, Samuel

3. Bartlett, Joisah 

4. Braxton, Carter

5. Carroll, Charles of Carrollton

6. Chase, Samuel

7. Clark, Abraham

8. Clymer, George

9. Ellery, William

10. Floyd, William

Boy Scouts of America in uniform carry American flags during a procession of flags for Honor America Day in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 1970. 

Boy Scouts of America in uniform carry American flags during a procession of flags for Honor America Day in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 1970.  (Alan Raia/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

11. Franklin, Benjamin

12. Gerry, Elbridge

13. Gwinnett, Button

14. Hall, Lyman

15. Hancock, John

16. Harrison, Benjamin

17. Hart, John

18. Hewes, Joseph

19. Heyward Jr., Thomas

20. Hooper, William

Fourth of July fireworks are shown against the dark night sky in this image.

Fourth of July fireworks are shown against the dark night sky in this image. (iStock)

21. Hopkins, Stephen

22. Hopkinson, Francis

23. Huntington, Samuel

24. Jefferson, Thomas

25. Lee, Francis Lightfoot

26. Lee, Richard Henry

27. Lewis, Francis

28. Livingston, Philip

29. Lynch Jr., Thomas

30. McKean, Thomas

A dog holds an American flag just ahead of the July 4th holiday this year.

A dog holds an American flag just ahead of the July 4th holiday this year. (iStock)

31. Middleton, Arthur

32. Morris, Lewis

33. Morris, Robert

34. Morton, John

35. Nelson Jr., Thomas

36. Paca, William

37. Paine, Robert Treat

38. Penn, John

39. Read, George

40. Rodney, Caesar

"Declaration of Independence" — here is the detail of a painting by John Trumbell in an undated image.

"Declaration of Independence" — here is the detail of a painting by John Trumbell in an undated image. ("Declaration of Independence"/painting by John Trumbell/Getty Images)

41. Ross, George

42. Rush, Benjamin Dr.

43. Rutledge, Edward

44. Sherman, Roger

45. Smith, James

46. Stockton, Richard

47. Stone, Thomas

48. Taylor, George

49. Thornton, Matthew

50. Walton, George

The American flag — flying brightly against a blue sky.  

The American flag — flying brightly against a blue sky.   (iStock)

51. Whipple, William

52. Williams, William

53. Wilson, James

54. Witherspoon, John

55. Wolcott, Oliver

56. Wythe, George

This article was written by Fox News staff.
