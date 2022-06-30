July 4th trivia: Who were the signers of the Declaration of Independence?
This July 4th, see how many of these 56 names you recognize!
As Americans from coast to coast celebrate the July 4th holiday this weekend, here are some straightforward answers to some key questions about America's history!
The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia.
The words of the Declaration of Independence were engrossed on parchment — and on August 2, 1776, delegates began signing it, according to the National Archives.
A total of 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Some of the signers of the Declaration of Independence — such as John Adams and Thomas Jefferson — went on to dedicate their lives to public service.
Adams, of course, served as our second president — while Jefferson was our third.
Several of the signers, however, are remembered only by history — such as Button Gwinnett of Georgia, and New Hampshire’s Josiah Bartlett, whose name was used, with a slightly different spelling, as Martin Sheen’s presidential character in "West Wing."
Now, without further ado, here is the list of the 56 individuals who signed our Declaration of Independence in 1776 — their names forever associated with this bold act that would affect generations of Americans to come.
The signers of the Declaration of Independence are listed here alphabetically — and styled according to the National Archives list.
How many of these names connected to July 4th do you know?
1. Adams, John
2. Adams, Samuel
3. Bartlett, Joisah
4. Braxton, Carter
5. Carroll, Charles of Carrollton
6. Chase, Samuel
7. Clark, Abraham
8. Clymer, George
9. Ellery, William
10. Floyd, William
11. Franklin, Benjamin
12. Gerry, Elbridge
13. Gwinnett, Button
14. Hall, Lyman
15. Hancock, John
16. Harrison, Benjamin
17. Hart, John
18. Hewes, Joseph
19. Heyward Jr., Thomas
20. Hooper, William
21. Hopkins, Stephen
22. Hopkinson, Francis
23. Huntington, Samuel
24. Jefferson, Thomas
25. Lee, Francis Lightfoot
26. Lee, Richard Henry
27. Lewis, Francis
28. Livingston, Philip
29. Lynch Jr., Thomas
30. McKean, Thomas
31. Middleton, Arthur
32. Morris, Lewis
33. Morris, Robert
34. Morton, John
35. Nelson Jr., Thomas
36. Paca, William
37. Paine, Robert Treat
38. Penn, John
39. Read, George
40. Rodney, Caesar
41. Ross, George
42. Rush, Benjamin Dr.
43. Rutledge, Edward
44. Sherman, Roger
45. Smith, James
46. Stockton, Richard
47. Stone, Thomas
48. Taylor, George
49. Thornton, Matthew
50. Walton, George
51. Whipple, William
52. Williams, William
53. Wilson, James
54. Witherspoon, John
55. Wolcott, Oliver
56. Wythe, George