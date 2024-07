July 4th is Independence Day in America. It's a day when millions will celebrate with fireworks, food and friends.

How well do you know the history of America? Test your knowledge of all things 4th of July in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Every July 4, the Liberty Bell is tapped 13 times to honor the original 13 colonies — true or false? True

False What year did "The Star-Spangled Banner" become the national anthem? 1776

1802

1912

1931 What started the tradition of setting off fireworks? It was an effort to mimic gunfire during the Revolutionary War

President Adams wanted "bonfires and illuminations" in celebration

There was thunder and lightning on the night of July 4

Army members were fixated with pyrotechnics What annoyed President Adams about the July 4 holiday? He preferred the July 2 date, when Congress voted for independence

He didn't like the glamour of big parties

He felt it should be in August, when the declaration was officially signed

He hated hot dogs In which city was the Declaration of Independence adopted? New York, NY

Boston, MA

Philadelphia, PA

Arlington, VA What did George Washington give his soldiers for July 4 in 1778? A double ration of rum

Colonial long rifles

Balloons

Bubble gum Calvin Coolidge is currently the only U.S. president born on July 4 — true or false? True

False In what year did July 4 become a national holiday? 1776

1777

1870

1945 What's the significance of July 4? It's the day Columbus sailed the ocean blue

It's the day the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence

It's the day George Washington became the first U.S. president

It's the day the Declaration of Independence was signed What year was the Declaration of Independence signed? 1776

1898

1918

2001 Who were the youngest signers of the Declaration of Independence at age 26? Edward Rutledge and Thomas Lynch Jr.

Edward Rutledge and Arthur Middleton

Arthur Middleton and Benjamin Rush

Thomas Lynch Jr. and John Witherspoon How many individuals signed the Declaration of Independence? 44

50

52

56 Which three presidents died on July 4? John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Zachary Taylor

Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, John Adams

John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe

James Monroe, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson What national monument holds a tablet with the July 4 date? The Washington Monument

The Statue of Liberty

Lincoln Memorial

Mount Rushmore Which state was the first to declare July 4 an official state holiday in 1781? New York

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Michigan

