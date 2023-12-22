Homegrown heroes: Celebrating patriots making a difference

A nation is strongest when its people love their country, have pride in their community and are quick to help one another in times of need.

America’s sense of patriotism has been one of its defining features throughout its history.

While it may appear that the patriotic spirit is in decline right now — a Gallup poll from June found that the number of U.S. adults who feel "extremely proud" to be American is at a historic low point — there remain countless stories of men and women who show inspiring commitment to their country.

Read on to learn more about some of the heartwarming acts of patriotism from 2023.

Celebrities who gave back to their country in 2023

While celebrities often make the news for their criticisms of the United States, others took bold steps to show their support in 2023.

In July, country music star Craig Morgan announced that he was re-enlisting in the Army Reserve.

The musician wanted to boost military recruitment by demonstrating that it’s possible to serve while maintaining a career, he said.

"I'll still be able to live my life and tour and do all the things that I do," Morgan told Fox News Digital.

"I'll still be able to do that while serving my country at the same time … as a reservist."

When country music star Lee Greenwood learned that a tribute concert dedicated to him would hit movie theaters on Veterans Day weekend, he made it his goal to send 50,000 veterans to the film’s premiere, free of charge.

He teamed up with the nonprofit Concerts 4 A Cause to allow members of the public to sponsor a veteran by purchasing tickets.

"I continue to do the job that I believe I'm cut out to do by God, which is to take care of our country and our families and our veterans," Greenwood told Fox News Digital.

Indiana painter turns hardware store’s rooftop into massive American flag mural

In Nashville, Indiana, the owner of Bear Hardware asked painter Adam Long of Bloomington, Indiana, to paint an American flag mural on the roof of his store.

But when Long realized how much space he had to work with, he decided to go all in.

Fourteen days later, Bear Hardware had a 10,000-square-foot flag mural, which could be seen from multiple locations in Nashville.

Homeowners capture candid moment when delivery driver fixes and salutes the American flag

Tom Dexter of Michigan was about to leave the house when he noticed something on the front door’s security camera.

Amazon driver Delawrence Jones dropped off a package, and then took a moment to straighten out and salute the Dexter’s American flag.

Tom and his wife Jenni were brought to tears by the quiet moment of patriotism.

After getting permission, they shared the footage on social media and later met Jones face-to-face for an interview on "Fox & Friends First."

Kirk Cameron brings American values to public libraries

Actor and writer Kirk Cameron has hosted a series of faith-based, family-friendly events at public libraries across America, where he reads children’s books to packed crowds.

Cameron’s library tour was created as a counter to the increase in "drag queen story hours" that have been held at public libraries around the nation.

"Many public institutions have been infiltrated with individuals who intentionally silence wholesome movements like ours," Cameron told Fox News Digital, "while families are crying out for a return to the faith-based virtue and American values that lead to our blessing and protection."

While the events have drawn criticism and pushback, they have also been embraced by politicians and public figures.

Pro-life group donates to victims of Maui wildfire

In August, wildfires devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in 100 people dead and many more without homes.

The tragic disaster prompted the pro-life diaper company EveryLife to help their fellow Americans in need.

The company donated more than 40,000 diapers and 60,000 wipes, and worked with a local church to distribute them to residents in need.

"We wanted to jump into action immediately when we heard this tragic news in order to play at least a small part in helping those in need," Michael Seifert, founder of EveryLife, told Fox News Digital.

Fox Nation honors hometown heroes at 2023 Annual Patriot Awards

The fifth annual Fox Nation's Patriot Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event highlighted six honorees who distinguished themselves in 2023.

The "Most Valuable Patriot Award" was given to Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich of Moms for Liberty, an activist organization that fights for parental rights in education.

Author James Patterson, who received the "Back the Blue Award" for his book, "Walk the Blue Line," which features stories by real police officers who reveal moving insights into what law enforcement is really like.

The "Salute to Service Patriot Award" was presented to World War II veteran Andy Negra, who took part in the Normandy landing.

Eighteen-year-old Preston Sharp, whose organization has cleaned up veteran cemeteries in all 50 states and has placed 600,000 flags and flowers on veterans’ graves across America, received the Young Patriot award.

The "Courage Award" was given to Tracy Harden, a Mississippi restaurant owner whose quick thinking saved eight people when a tornado struck her town.

The new "T2T Stephen Siller Award," which honors those who went above and beyond in service to their country and community, was presented to five law enforcement officers who responded the Covenant School Shooting on March 27.

From bravery in the face of danger to thoughtful acts of generosity, these hometown heroes show that patriotism was alive and well in 2023.