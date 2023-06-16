Country star and patriot Lee Greenwood honors America's veterans with major 'Adopt a Vet' initiative

Country music star Lee Greenwood — known widely for his inspiring song "God Bless the USA" as well as for his substantive body of work across decades of writing, recording and performing music, including for nine U.S. presidents — has kicked off a major initiative on behalf of America's veterans, something he feels is part of his God-given duty to our country and those who have served it.

The Nashville-based star is turning a tribute concert into a chance to honor vets.

"I continue to do the job that I believe I'm cut out to do by God, which is to take care of our country and our families and our veterans," he told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

A new film, the "All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood," will premiere in movie theaters on Sunday, Nov. 12 — with musical performances by Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Michael W. Smith and The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich, Jamey Johnson, Gavin DeGraw, Scott Stapp of Creed, Crystal Gayle, Sam Moore and T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin and Debby Boone, Mark Wills, Home Free, The Frontmen, Ty Herndon and Janie Fricke — and many others.

Anyone can help send a veteran and that veteran's spouse or caregiver to this special premiere event.

"I couldn’t believe so many great artists came to honor my music," he told Fox News Digital.

He also said the chance to "share that special night with veterans, first responders and country music fans with a premiere presentation in theaters is a perfect way to celebrate my 40-year career, which has included honoring so many of them."

The one-night-only event will premiere in movie theaters during Veterans Day weekend on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, to honor those who have served our nation.

"Through Adopt a Vet, we all can help support those veterans and give them a night out on the town."

Concerts 4 A Cause, a 501c3 organization, is teaming up with Greenwood to allow the public to sponsor a veteran and the veteran's guest or caregiver to enjoy the event. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 4, via Fathom Events.

Greenwood's goal? To give 50,000 veterans across the United States a chance to see the film for free.

He said he is "proud" to do it — and enormously honored that 40 artists participated in the concert event.

‘Umbrella over my career’

Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" is not only played at every U.S. military retirement ceremony — he's also performed his iconic song during the Super Bowl halftime show and at the World Series in New York City in the wake of 9/11.

Greenwood said he is humbled and grateful for the way the song has captured the hearts of so many millions of people and so many fans — yet he's also realistic.

"I'm proud that my career that has been extended by that song, and it really has," he said — also noting, "'God Bless the USA' may be an umbrella over my career, but it is not a parachute. I don't rely on it for my success. I tour a lot," he added.

Among the stars who appear in the special concert event that premieres on Veterans Day weekend are William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys.

He said that through it all, he remains focused on shining a spotlight on those who have given their time, sweat, tears and blood to our country — which is why he's working so closely with Adopt a Vet.

Golden told Fox News Digital in an exclusive comment, "November 12th is going to be a very special day this year. Not only are we going to be celebrating veterans who served this great nation, but we will be bringing them to see an amazing concert event."

Added Golden, "So many of my fellow artist friends and I are thrilled to perform and bring smiles, laughter and an overall good time to those who some days never even get to leave a nursing home."

He also said, "Through Adopt a Vet, we all can help support those veterans and give them a night out on the town. Oh, and to honor Lee Greenwood for his 40-year career and his long-serving patriotism is just the icing on the cake."

"Lee Greenwood is a big reason I moved to Nashville in 1982."

For his part, T. Graham Brown said, "Lee Greenwood is a big reason I moved to Nashville in 1982."

Said Brown in comments shared with Fox News Digital, "He has been my hero since the first time I heard him on the radio. Little did I know back then that we would go on to be close friends. He has always shown me great kindness and It was my great honor to pay tribute to him."

Brown added, "To be a part of such a star-studded event was a highlight of my career. I urge everyone to go see it."

Performed for 9 presidents

Greenwood has performed throughout his career for nine U.S. presidents, both Republican and Democrat — and he may be the only one, or one of the very few, to have "that kind of resume," he told Fox News Digital.

He not only played for President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan — with previous presidents in attendance at that event — Greenwood has also performed at four different presidents' inaugurations, including at Donald Trump's in January 2017 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Greenwood often goes out of his way to thank his wife, Kim, for her devotion to him and his career over the years.

They've been married for 31 years and have two sons who are in their 20s.

"I'm blessed beyond my personal imagination for my wife and my family," he said.

"She's been loyal and steadfast and I always want to honor her in everything I do," added Greenwood of his wife.

Tickets for the one-night-only musical extravaganza to be shown during Veterans Day weekend and highlighting Greenwood’s seven No. 1 hits — plus his 20 Top 10 singles with the help of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame members — will go on sale on August 4.

Anyone can learn more by going to Adopt a Vet.