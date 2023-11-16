New Patriot Award honors fallen hero, trophies custom-made by third-generation carpenter

The fifth annual Patriot Awards will honor America's everyday heroes Thursday evening, saluting men and women who went above and beyond in service to their country and community.

With the milestone celebration comes a new award and custom-crafted trophies fit for a patriot.

With notable awards like "Most Valuable Patriot" and "Courage," the 2023 Patriot Awards will present the T2T Stephen Siller award for the first time. The award is named in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"It's very emotional to have an award named after your brother, because he was such a great father. He loved his five kids, his wife, and the way he was living his life was heroic," Tunnel to Towers founder and Stephen's brother Frank Siller said on "FOX & Friends" Thursday.

"He did so much for so many people. And to have an award named after him for what he did and for the recipient getting this award tonight means everything to our family, to the Siller family."

Frank and his nephew, Stephen Siller, will be presenting the award at the FOX Nation event hosted by Pete Hegseth, Thursday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Stephen Siller was only a baby when his father rushed to the scene at the Twin Towers over 20 years ago.

"I've gotten to know him through hundreds of people coming up and telling me stories. It's really a beautiful thing," Stephen said on "FOX & Friends."

"For one instance, I was down at an event in Florida and I met a guy who actually was in Squad 1 with my father, and we sat around for probably an hour and a half and he told me these stories of him in the firehouse. It was really unique because I've met so many people that had great relationships with him, but never someone that worked with him."

Frank said it will be a "proud moment" when he and Stephen award the first-ever T2T Stephen Siller Patriot Award.

The award is one of six categories in the 2023 Patriot Awards. The other five categories this year include "Most Valuable Patriot," "Back the Blue," "Salute to Service," "Young Patriot," and "Courage."

The recipients will receive a custom trophy designed by third generation carpenter Tony Siravo.

Siravo began building his unique flags in 2020, and since then, the business venture has grown, giving flags to first responders, service members and veterans.

"I was watching ‘FOX and Friends’ one morning and Ainsley was interviewing a young man a few years ago during the pandemic. And this young man was getting up in the morning going to school, and he was making flags for the veterans, selling them and giving the proceeds to the veterans. And it just blew me away. I thought he just inspired me," Siravo said on "FOX & Friends" Thursday.

"From that day, I said, I can do something like that. I know a few things about carpentry. So I said, I can I could probably do something like that. And I started making some flags."

For the 2023 Patriot Awards trophies, Siravo shared each flag takes between 12 and 15 hours to create. Siravo added it is an "honor" to be a part of the 2023 Patriot Awards and craft the one-of-a-kind trophies.

