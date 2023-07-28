Country music star announces reenlistment in Army Reserve: 'I can offer more'

Country music star Craig Morgan, 59, has announced he will reenlist in the military nearly 20 years after his initial service ended.

The "International Harvester" singer broke the news on Saturday at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, where he was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve on stage.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Morgan shared that one of his main goals in rejoining is to promote military recruitment.

COUNTRY SINGER CRAIG MORGAN URGES VETERANS, TROOPS TO ‘BE PROUD' THIS MEMORIAL DAY

"Recruiting is at an all-time low," he said.

"It has never in the history of our military been as low as it is right now."

Morgan revealed how he wants to show the public, especially younger people and professionals, that it’s possible to serve the United States while maintaining other careers and lifestyles.

"Like me as a touring artist, I'll still be able to live my life and tour and do all the things that I do," he said.

"I'll still be able to do that while serving my country at the same time… as a reservist."

GRAND OLE OPRY CELEBRATES AMERICA – AND NOW IT'S COMING BACK STRONG

"But I also want to encourage this younger generation that the Army offers you something you cannot get in any other occupation," he went on.

"You're going to receive training that you cannot receive in the civilian populace. And I think it sets you up for nothing but success for the rest of your life."

Morgan's reinvolvement in the armed forces started with a conversation with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., at a military event.

"[Sen. Blackburn] said, ‘You do a whole lot for the military. Is there anything we can do for you?’" Morgan recalled.

"I said, ‘You know what? I had 17-½ years [in the military]. I'd love to be able to finish my 20-year commitment."

As a self-described "never quit kind of guy," Morgan did not deny the opportunity when Sen. Blackburn and her team approached him about reenlisting.

"I’m a little older than most people joining these days, but… I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I'm going to be able to do more than what they ask of me," he said.

"I want to encourage this younger generation that the Army offers you something you cannot get in any other occupation."

Sen. Blackburn wrote in a comment sent to Fox News Digital, "It has been such an honor to work alongside Craig on his return to the U.S. Army Reserve."

She went on, "Craig has long been a champion of our military, with his support spanning his previous active-duty service and an accomplished career in music."

US ARMY SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO MIDDLE EAST SAVE MAMA DOG AND 8 NEWBORN PUPS

She also said, "His dedication to serving our country exemplifies the very best of the volunteer spirit, and I know his story will be an inspiration to Americans considering the call to serve."

The Army’s resurrection of its "Be All You Can Be" campaign also compelled the veteran to rejoin, Morgan shared.

"The objective of attempting to be all you can be, do all you can do, achieve all you can achieve, was something I learned in the military," he said.

"I think it was instilled in me as a child through my parents, but the military really enhanced that thought process of just being all you can be."

"And when you're doing that, you're not only benefiting yourself and your family… but you're also enhancing and benefiting the community, and quite honestly, the world at large," Morgan added.

USS WASP DOCKS IN NYC FOR FLEET WEEK: INSIDE THE AMPHIBIOUS WARSHIP THAT AIDS NAVY, MARINE OPERATIONS

Morgan served for 17 years in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve, from 1985 to 2004, part of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist.

While he is already the recipient of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award, he described how rejoining the forces made him feel "like an 18-year-old kid" again.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"I think it felt even more rewarding now than it did the first time," he said.

"My excitement is so much greater now than it was then because I feel like I have so much more knowledge, I have so much more experience, therefore I can, in turn, offer more to the military."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In returning to his military roots, Morgan will carry out his duties as a staff sergeant and warrant officer candidate while releasing new music and embarking on his "God, Family and Country" tour this fall.

"I've been a believer that actions speak louder than words," he said.

"I'm going to work with the military in whatever way they deem necessary because I am now in the Army… I will adhere to the orders that that my leaders tell me."

One of Morgan's main goals in serving is to "encourage other people to serve," he said.

"We are the greatest nation in the world, and we can only become greater by people within this country being willing to serve one another," he said.

"The greatest leaders are servants… I'm one of the lucky guys in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Expressing gratitude for his "wonderful, supportive family," Morgan said he gets to do the things he loves most, "being a soldier and entertaining people."

Added Morgan, "My hopes are that when I am done and by the time I get that 20-year letter that says I've served my country for 20 years, we will have seen an increase in people going in, so I can feel that I truly did have an impact on the thought process of the people in this nation and their desire to serve it."