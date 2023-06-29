Presidential chef and Army veteran partners with USAA to bring greater awareness to veteran PTSD

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

As PTSD awareness month comes to a close, one man is ensuring that PTSD among veterans is known, recognized — and not forgotten.

Former Master U.S. Army Sgt. Andre Rush is partnering with USAA for its "Face the Fight" initiative to bring greater awareness of veteran PTSD in this country and support for suicide prevention efforts.

Fox News Digital spoke with the veteran and four-time presidential chef about his experience with PTSD, as well as why suicide prevention is so important to discuss today.

"Why not right now?" said Rush, expressing a sense of urgency about the issue.

PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, is common among veterans who return home from combat.

Seven out of every 100 veterans will have PTSD at some point in their lives, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reported.

Rush said that more than ever before, Americans need to discuss this.

"The initiative that is happening right now is right on time," he said.

The Face the Fight initiative is a collaboration among corporations, foundations and organizations that are joining together to raise awareness of and support for the prevention of veteran suicide, according to USAA.

Those taking part in the initiative hope to cut the veteran suicide rate in half by 2030.

Brandon Carter, USAA executive vice president, told Fox News Digital that Rush’s involvement in the initiative will inspire others to keep fighting.

"Chef Andre Rush has given Face the Fight a heart and soul that will empower fellow veterans to end the stigma by starting a conversation that can lead to greater awareness and help," he said in a statement.

"He’s faced his own challenges — but he hasn’t stopped," Carter added.

Rush grew up in Columbus, Mississippi, and faced many adversities in his life.

He served for 23 years in the U.S. military — and quickly became one of the top chefs in the military.

He was working as a chef at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001, during the terrorist attacks. He was also injured in Iraq — and lost friends in the military to suicide.

After realizing he was suffering from PTSD, Rush found an outlet to aid his PTSD.

"If I did it, you can do it."

Cooking is something Rush said is personal to him. He said it reminds him of his childhood and of bonding with his mother over food.

"I used to cook with my mother and that was that comfort feeling, which was a coping tool for me," he said.

Rush has cooked for four presidents in the White House: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump.

Rush said one of the biggest goals he aimed for while leading others in the military — and in the White House — was to never waver in his devotion to service.

He said he's tried to remind others, including himself, that a high level of service can inspire other people, whether it's through dining service or serving the country in the military.

"If I did it, you can do it," he said.

The initial $41 million in philanthropic grants for Face the Fight will help support nonprofit programs for veterans suffering from PTSD, according to the USAA.

Some of these efforts will include clinical fellowships, distribution of tools for veteran service organizations and suicide prevention and training programs for veterans.