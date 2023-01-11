Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Harry Potter books stripped of J.K. Rowling's name are then resold by 'bookbinder artist'

'Artist' removes Rowling's name from used books — a project 'spurred by her transphobia,' he claims

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
A 23-year-old individual in Toronto, Canada, has been hard at work "removing" J.K. Rowling's name from used "Harry Potter" books and replacing not just the book covers with his own custom covers — but removing her name from the copyright pages and titles pages as well, according to SWNS reporting.

The individual has completed at least 30 newly "re-bound books" — offering them for sale in their newly bound form.

Artist Laur Flom, who runs a website in Canada, apparently started the project to "help out" any "Harry Potter" fans who find they have ethical issues with the author while reading her bestselling books.

HUFFPO WRITER DEFENDS JK ROWLING AFTER FINDING NO EVIDENCE OF TRANSPHOBIC QUOTES: ‘BURNING THE WRONG WITCH’

Flom began the work a year ago, saying his motivation was the allegations of transphobia that were made against the British author, according to SWNS.

Rowling faced backlash a few years ago for comments that were considered by some to be controversial about the transgender community.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling. "Growing up when I did," said a 23-year-old "book artist" based in Toronto, "it was a given that you would read ‘Harry Potter.’" The "artist" removes Rowling's name from her books — and then resells them in newly bound form.

Laur Flom told SWNS, "The project is spurred by her transphobia … I was [a fan]. Growing up when I did, it was a given that you would read ‘Harry Potter.’"

HARRY POTTER AUTHOR DENIES NEW BOOK IS BASED ON ‘OWN EXPERIENCE’ AFTER GENDER COMMENT BACKLASH

Flom added, however, that "after J.K Rowling's views on people like me came out, it left a bad taste in my mouth."

A bookbinder named Laur Flom in Toronto is shown removing pages from a J.K. Rowling "Harry Potter" book — so that Rowling's name is stripped out completely from the book, both inside and out. He then re-binds and resells the books to interested buyers.

He added, "It raised questions about the ethics of consuming her work."

‘Creating a safe space’

Flom said that "the purpose of this project is to create a safe space for fans to find comfort in the books and critically engage with J.K Rowling's work."

In order to "recreate" the books, Flom — who also reportedly works as a bartender — seeks out secondhand copies of the "Harry Potter" books.

"Just the fact that people have been interested makes me think that it's been successful."

Flom then removes the covers and the copyright pages of the books — and replaces them with his own uniquely created versions, SWNS reported.

Laur Flom lives in Toronto, Canada, and said his "the project" was "spurred" by Rowling's "transphobia," as Flom termed it.  

Each book apparently takes around 12 hours for Flom to re-bind — not including the time it takes for him to package the books and send them off to buyers.

Flom reportedly sells each newly bound book for about $170. For a set of seven, he charges roughly $1,200.  

KIRK CAMERON, ‘RESPONDING TO THE CRIES OF PARENTS’ WHO ‘FEEL BULLIED,’ IS HEADED TO MORE LIBRARIES

A portion of each sale is donated to charities that serve the transgender community, according to SWNS.

Laur Flom began a project involving J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" books in January 2022, SWNS reported. 

The book work has not occurred without controversy.

Flom told SWNS, "[The reactions are] mostly good. The majority of my comments are positive — my last video reached a strange part of TikTok and reactions were mixed, but mostly good."

QUIZ: WHAT'S IN A NAME? TRY YOUR HAND AT GUESSING THE REAL STORIES BEHIND THESE FAMOUS NAMES 

Flom added, "I would hope that the impact of my project is just to bring light to [Rowling's] transphobia and to make people aware of the things she has said … I get so many comments just asking what she had done."

Bookbinder Laur Flom has posted videos on TikTok about his "Harry Potter" bookbinding project. He describes himself as a "printmaker, book artist and Taylor Swift fan based in Toronto, Ontario."

He also said, "Just the fact that people have been interested makes me think that it's been successful."

Fox News Digital reached out to Flom for comment.

On his website, Flom describes himself as "a printmaker, book artist and Taylor Swift fan based in Toronto, Ontario."

"My practice is largely conceptual." 

He also says, "My practice is largely conceptual, exploring themes surrounding identity, memory and trans masculinity. I also occasionally rebind Harry Potter books."

He says on the site as well, "Send in your personal copies to be rebound, restored and de-Rowlinged."

Scholastic published Rowling's very first "Harry Potter" book in the U.S. in September 1998. That book was "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." (In the U.K., that book was published as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.") 

The publisher, on its website, says that more than 500 million copies of the "Harry Potter" book series have been sold worldwide to date. 

More than 180 million copies have been sold in the U.S. alone, it also says.

Adds Scholastic, "If all the ‘Harry Potter’ books ever sold were placed end to end, they would go around the equator over 16 times."

