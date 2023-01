Quiz: What’s in a name? See how well you know the stories behind these real names!



Try your best in this fun name-game quiz!

Before taking the stage name The Weeknd, Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye released music under two other names, the Noise and Kin Kane — true or false?

The actual full name of the late, great TV host and comedian Johnny Carson was which of the following?

During her growing-up years, actress Marilyn Monroe was called which of the following?

John Pemberton, the druggist associated with Coca-Cola, also created a coca wine marketed as a patent medicine called which of the following?

The name Liam, one of the most popular names for boys in 2022, is an Irish name meaning "strong-willed warrior" and "protector" (it’s also a shortened version of the Irish name Uilliam) — true or false?

Which of these names was among the top ‘coastal grandmother’ name trends of 2022, according to BabyCenter?

Granny Smith apples were named after a real grandmother named Maria Ann Smith — true or false?

What was the last name of Barbie’s famous love interest, Ken?

Donald Duck does not have a middle name — true or false?

The Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same first and last name Hirokazu Tanaka took place in Japan in 2020 with how many attendees?

Which of these is Gigi Hadid’s birth name?

Google was once named BackRub — true or false?

Which U.S. president gave the White House its name in 1901?

Which of these names is the top boy name for 2023 thus far, according to BabyCenter?

When is Fun Facts about Names Day celebrated?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!