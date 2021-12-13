Woman has the world’s largest ‘Harry Potter’ memorabilia collection

Tracey Nicol-Lewis has the largest collection of "Harry Potter" memorabilia in the world.

Nicol-Lewis, 47, from Mid Glamorgan, a county in Wales, U.K., was recognized by Guinness World Records in October for having both the largest "Harry Potter" collection and the largest collection of Wizarding World memorabilia.

According to SWNS, Nicol-Lewis has 6,300 items related to "Harry Potter" or the other franchises within J.K. Rowling’s fictional world.

Those items – which include a collection of 47 wands, special edition books, LEGO sets, artwork and at least 127 action figures – take up three rooms in her house, SWNS reported.

Her largest item, according to the news agency, is a five-foot-tall cardboard book display for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Nicol-Lewis first watched "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" in 2002 and quickly bought her first collectible, a chocolate frog, SWNS reported.

By 2006, her collection had grown to 100 items.

Nicol-Lewis told SWNS that the world of "Harry Potter" helped her cope with the death of her first husband, Simon, who died in 2005. Before his death, he pre-ordered "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" for Nicol-Lewis and it arrived weeks after he died.

Nicol-Lewis said it was the last gift she got from him.

"That's why I think the collection got so mad," she said.

Aside from collecting "Harry Potter" memorabilia, Nicol-Lewis also enjoys "Harry Potter" cosplay and was even married to her second husband, Martin, in a "Harry Potter" themed wedding last year, according to SWNS.

Her dress was red and gold – the "Harry Potter" Gryffindor house colors – and was decorated with Deathly Hallows symbols, SWNS reported. Her shoes were painted with Dobby the elf, one of the characters from the franchise.

Though Martin isn’t a "Harry Potter" fan like Nicol-Lewis, he suggested she try for a Guinness World Record for her collection. In April, when they submitted the collection, Nicol-Lewis had 5,284 items. Since then, she’s acquired at least 1,000 more, SWNS reported.

"I still can't believe that I have much in my collection," Nicol-Lewis said. "When it's all around your room and you see it every day, it's only when someone comes in and sees it and they're like 'oh that's a lot!’"

However, she said she didn’t think her collection was big enough to get a world record. When she received the honor, she said she was "over the moon."

Nicol-Lewis told SWNS that she hasn’t had her collection valued, but she thinks she spends about $132 (£100) on new memorabilia.

"I think ‘oh that's it I won't get anymore,’ and I go to the shop and something always falls in my basket," she said.

Nicol-Lewis said that looking at and rearranging her collection is her "happy place."

"Everything…in my collection is just amazing, I love it," she said. "They have memories attached to them as well because I can remember the bits from the films or the books."

