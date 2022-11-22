HuffPost writer defends JK Rowling after finding no evidence of transphobic quotes: 'Burning the wrong witch'

LGBTQ columnist and writer EJ Rosetta apologized to J.K. Rowling—who has faced criticism from progressive pundits over her stance on transgenderism—on Tuesday after she spent three months attempting to find transphobic comments by the famed "Harry Potter" author but came up empty.

"3 months ago, I was tasked with writing an article detailing ‘20 Transphobic JK Rowling Quotes We’re Done With’ After 12 weeks of reading her books, tweets, full essay & finding the context of these ‘quotes,’ I’ve not found a single truly transphobic message," Rosetta wrote to kick off a lengthy Twitter thread.

"In the process, I peaked. JK Rowling is not an ‘intolerable transphobe,’ she’s a (talented) woman who could have sat back & been beloved forever, but looked around & paid attention as the intersection of trans rights and women’s rights has had understandable growing pains," Rosetta continued. "In many cases, one groups rights are being sacrificed for the other, with the most vulnerable women often paying the price. Here in Britain, we always want to support both sides but realise [sic] that in some cases (like DV Shelters), that is impossible. And JK was paying attention."

J.K. ROWLING SLAMMED FOR DEFENDING CONCEPT OF BIOLOGICAL SEX: 'IT ISN'T HATE TO SPEAK THE TRUTH'

The London-based Rosetta wrote that Rowling "saw the loopholes being created & knew that women needed a voice," and decided to speak out.

"She did something terrifying & amazing & used her voice, I suspect knowing damn well what was to come. That’s bravery," Rosetta wrote. "3 months of dedicated research & I cannot find a single truly transphobic JK Rowling quote that stands up against the scrutiny of journalistic integrity. The abuse JK has endured is beyond forgiveness. Every death threat, r*pe threat & torrent of abuse, she has born w/ grace."

Rosetta scolded reporters who have smeared the "Harry Potter" author with claims that she is transphobic.

"Shame on those who have framed her under the guise of ‘reporting’ when you must know, deep down, you are just chucking out clickbait & stirring up hate. Shame on those who followed that propaganda without critical thought. You’re burning the wrong witch. I stand with @jk_rowling," Rosetta wrote.

'HARRY POTTER' AUTHOR J.K. ROWLING ROASTED FOR SUPPORTING RESEARCHER WHO DEFENDED BIOLOGICAL SEX RECOGNITION

The HuffPost writer was then asked why she was skeptical from the start.

"Group think, brainwashing & listening unquestioningly to the voices of my LGBT peers over critical thought & doing my own research/thinking. 5 years I have spent nodding along while JK was buried, and for that I apologise [sic]. I’m glad to report I’m thinking for myself again now," Rosetta wrote.

Rosetta has previosuly called herself a reformed TERF, trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a term used to describe women who others believe is excluding trans rights from women's rights movements.

"I myself am a #RecoveredTerf & feel strongly that #TransIsValid & needs respect. F**ked up fact - 42% of trans youth selfharm/die (suicide) due to #trans and #enby erasure or denial. I don’t think that’s equality, do you? Do you think we can do better? #Woke," Rosetta tweeted in September 2020.

The LGBTQ writer has spoken out extensively in the past about trans rights, previously urging others to ask people their preferred pronouns. She also criticized a novel called "Irreversible Damage," which she claimed was an example of "trans erasure."

Rowling has been the target of LGBTQ activists for years. In 2020, she made headlines when she tweeted: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

In another 2020 tweet questioned the idea that people can menstruate if they're not women.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO J.K. ROWLING'S COMMENTS ABOUT TRANSGENDER PEOPLE

The same year, Rowling returned the Ripple of Hope Award presented to her by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization after the organization’s president criticized her for tweets and statements considered transphobic.

Earlier this year, she criticized gender-focused policies that "endanger extremely vulnerable teenage girls." The best-selling author highlighted a blog post penned by the unnamed parents of a learning-disabled girl who attends a special-needs school that apparently implemented "cross-gender intimate care" instead of "same-sex intimate care."

"I'm so bloody angry my hands are shaking. I'm the daughter of a disabled mother and I've campaigned for the rights of vulnerable children for many years, but I'm still constantly shocked by the cruelty and indifference shown to those who cannot advocate for themselves," Rowling tweeted. "I urge everyone who feels the same way I do on reading this article to contact their MP, as I will certainly be contacting mine and anyone else I know who can stand up to this horror show."

In the article Rowling shared, the parents of the disabled girl named Helen express "disbelief, followed by outrage, and a determination that this policy change should be reversed," referring to the cross-gender intimate care policy at the school, which was apparently meant to offer inclusivity to those who care for disabled students based on the requirements of the U.K.'s 2010 Equality Act.

JK ROWLING THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND GIRL ALLEGEDLY DRIVEN FROM SCHOOL FOR CHALLENGING ‘TRANSGENDER IDEOLOGY’

Rowling has also caught flak for other comments surrounding gender. She once spoke out in defense of Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job at a think tank after tweeting that she was surprised to see "smart people" she knew tying themselves in knots to avoid saying the truth that men cannot change into women."

"Dress however you please," Rowling said. "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.